'Alangu' movie review: A direct yet engaging tale of retribution

Early on in his “man versus wild” thriller Alangu, writer-director SP Sakthivel makes an effective storytelling decision of portraying his central character Dharman (Gunanidhi) as an ordinary man to gain our empathy for him. The filmmaker achieves this portrayal by showing Dharman being socially marginalised, partly due to his lack of education. Even his own mother (Sreerekha) judges him for it.

Rescuing a female stray dog further endears Dharman to the audience as she then serves as a surrogate for a romantic interest in his life. There is a wonderful scene early on where Dharman wages a bet with his sister on whether the dog will come back home for him if he leaves her back in the woods just to prove that she loves him. Predictably, Alangu exploits the emotional bond between man and dog for dramatic effect, yet it avoids excessive sentimentality or manipulation.

Alangu features a plot without much complexity, but it has enough conflicts to keep you rooted in your seats. We follow the lead character as he goes to a village on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, alongside his friends and uncle (Kaali Venkat), for a job to help provide for his family. Augustine (Chemban Vinod Jose), a Malayali who dominates the village, has a Tamil wife and a daughter with a fascination for painting animals when stationary.

Like how Dharman loves the dog, Augustine adores his daughter to the extent that he demands complete silence in and around his house so that she gets enough time with the still animal and concentration to paint to perfection. Augustine’s order to kill all village dogs, after one of them bites and severely injures his daughter, is a logical, albeit brutal, outcome that is in line with his personality.