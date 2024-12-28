'Srikakulam SherlockHolmes' movie review: Neither funny nor brilliant

Crime comedy thrillers are a delicate balancing act, requiring a seamless blend of intrigue and humour to keep the audience invested. Unfortunately, Srikakulam SherlockHolmes stumbles at nearly every step, squandering its promising premise with uninspired execution and lacklustre storytelling. Despite its ambitious title and the potential to deliver a fresh take on the genre, the film falters, leaving viewers with little more than a sense of unfulfilled potential.
Set against the backdrop of 1991, right after the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, a young woman is found mysteriously murdered. Enter Om, played by Vennela Kishore, a detective with the moniker ‘Sherlock Holmes,’ tasked with unraveling the crime. What follows is a muddled attempt at a whodunnit, where the answers are glaringly obvious long before the film thinks they are. The narrative’s inability to sustain suspense or deliver clever twists makes the central mystery a tedious exercise rather than an engaging puzzle.
The first half is plagued by lethargy, moving at a repetitive pace with little sense of purpose or direction. Scenes drag on without offering much in terms of character development or narrative progression. By the time the second half finally picks up some momentum, the audience’s patience has been thoroughly tested, and the few moments of entertainment that do emerge feel like faint glimmers in an otherwise dim experience.
What truly hampers Srikakulam SherlockHolmes is its failure to deliver on its comedic promise. A film with such a title naturally raises expectations for sharp wit and regional humour, yet the jokes fall flat, eliciting more groans than laughs. The comedic timing feels off, and the humour often comes across as forced, lacking the natural charm needed to win over viewers. Vennela Kishore, known for his impeccable comic timing, does not deliver the bumbling Srikakulam dialect. His work with the dialect feels forced and doesn’t have a natural flow. Even the other actors’ play with dialect doesn’t work for the most parts. The misplaced dubbing of actors like Anish Kuruvilla also contributes to making the film an awkward experience.
The central mystery fares no better. For a genre that thrives on intricate plotting and unexpected revelations, the film’s narrative is not just predictable; worse, it’s basic. Yes, all the proceedings, the clues, the discovery and the twist feel too elementary. The killer’s identity is understood early on, robbing the story of any real suspense. Clues are unraveled with a frustrating lack of thought, and the final resolution feels unreasonable. Take, for instance, the police cannot solve the crime and they hire a detective. It’s a shock that they don’t even do a basic search of the scene. And oddly, the detective finds all the clues strictly from the crime scene. This film doesn’t feel like it was written with convenience, convenience wrote it.
The film’s technical aspects do little to redeem it. The cinematography is uninspired, failing to imbue the story with the sharp visual sense that might have elevated it. Editing is similarly lacklustre, with scenes that overstay their welcome and transitions that are age-old. Music does its service where needed but no track stands out. Characters played by Anish Kuruvilla, Siya Gowtam, and others are underwritten and one-dimensional, stripping them of any depth or authenticity.
A subplot involving a romantic bond between two female characters is introduced but left disturbingly underdeveloped, reducing what could have been a compelling narrative thread to a mere shock value. In fact, many scenes even mock the romance and then, the film makes you question what was the point of taking a narrative leap into such areas, making it feel progressive and yet again, mock them.
Even the film’s attempts at grounding itself in a historical moment, the aftermath of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, are wasted. The period setting is treated as little more than window dressing, with no meaningful exploration of how the sociopolitical climate might influence the story or its characters. This lack of contextual depth further diminishes the film’s impact, making it feel untethered from any real-world stakes.
For all its flaws, the film does hint at what might have been. The idea of a classical whodunnit infused with regional charm is undeniably appealing, and there are moments where the potential shines through. Imagining a Sherlockian character risen out of a Srikakulam nativity, sounds like an idea brimming with magic. Unfortunately, the film doesn’t have the gravitas or sharp wit needed to shine.
In the end, Srikakulam SherlockHolmes stands as a specimen for a cautionary tale about the perils of squandered potential for future screenwriters. For a story that aimed to blend mystery and comedy, it achieves neither, ultimately becoming a forgettable footnote in the genre.
Movie: Srikakulam Sherlockholmes
Cast: Vennela Kishore, Ananya Nagalla, Anish Kuruvilla, Muralidhar Goud, Ravi Teja Mahadasyam, Siya Gowtham
Director: Writer Mohan
Rating : 1/5