'Srikakulam SherlockHolmes' movie review: Neither funny nor brilliant

Crime comedy thrillers are a delicate balancing act, requiring a seamless blend of intrigue and humour to keep the audience invested. Unfortunately, Srikakulam SherlockHolmes stumbles at nearly every step, squandering its promising premise with uninspired execution and lacklustre storytelling. Despite its ambitious title and the potential to deliver a fresh take on the genre, the film falters, leaving viewers with little more than a sense of unfulfilled potential.

Set against the backdrop of 1991, right after the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, a young woman is found mysteriously murdered. Enter Om, played by Vennela Kishore, a detective with the moniker ‘Sherlock Holmes,’ tasked with unraveling the crime. What follows is a muddled attempt at a whodunnit, where the answers are glaringly obvious long before the film thinks they are. The narrative’s inability to sustain suspense or deliver clever twists makes the central mystery a tedious exercise rather than an engaging puzzle.

The first half is plagued by lethargy, moving at a repetitive pace with little sense of purpose or direction. Scenes drag on without offering much in terms of character development or narrative progression. By the time the second half finally picks up some momentum, the audience’s patience has been thoroughly tested, and the few moments of entertainment that do emerge feel like faint glimmers in an otherwise dim experience.

What truly hampers Srikakulam SherlockHolmes is its failure to deliver on its comedic promise. A film with such a title naturally raises expectations for sharp wit and regional humour, yet the jokes fall flat, eliciting more groans than laughs. The comedic timing feels off, and the humour often comes across as forced, lacking the natural charm needed to win over viewers. Vennela Kishore, known for his impeccable comic timing, does not deliver the bumbling Srikakulam dialect. His work with the dialect feels forced and doesn’t have a natural flow. Even the other actors’ play with dialect doesn’t work for the most parts. The misplaced dubbing of actors like Anish Kuruvilla also contributes to making the film an awkward experience.