'Ambajipeta Marriage Band' movie review: Suhas, Sharanya shine in this straightforward, effective drama with a twist

HYDERABAD: In the endless conflict between the haves and the have-nots, playing across the world through ages, there have always been two solutions presented to the latter to surpass their barriers and address their plight. One is the path of pacifism. Education. Activism. Another is the path of violence, bolstered by resistance and combat. While the costs of the latter are seemingly high (you can die or get grievously injured), there is also some level of sustained futility in the former which seems about as passive as death. The results do not seem immediate. And what does not come immediately does not feel as satisfying. Hence we have movie after movie taking the path of violence to tell tales of oppression. Even a film like Asuran (2019) tells us that education is important, irreplaceable and most importantly, cannot be snatched or stolen like land. But this only comes towards the end, after dedicating its entire runtime to displaying violence of varying intensity. And then there are films like Vaathi/Sir, which tell, in straightforward, simplistic terms that education is the path from darkness to light, from oppression to empowerment. It presents an anticlimactic conclusion, but it is what it is. But one fact remains clear, no matter what. Whether you choose violence or peace, combat or activism, one always finds something lacking. Neither option feels fully satisfying. But, say, what if there is a third solution, both in life and cinema? One that integrates the best of both worlds? Ambajipeta Marriage Band unpacks this third, more realistic path rather beautifully.

Set in 2007 and based on true events, Ambajipeta Marriage Band (AMB) is centered on two sets of siblings. Venkat (Nithin Prasanna) and Lakshmi (Shivani Nagaram), upper caste folks representing the haves and Malli (Suhas) and Padma (Sharanya Pradeep), playing the opposite. The film seems to be fashioned out of the same cloth Suhas’ previous film Colour Photo (2020) was cut out of. But unlike Colour Photo, which displays a larger class and caste conflict through the prism of skin colour, AMB goes for the jugular, addressing fractured inter-caste dynamics with an explicit, unflinching gaze. This is not on par for the course for your average Telugu film, but a welcome change all the same, despite the Censor Board undoing its raw impact by muting certain words. While Malli and Padma are twins, Venkat and Lakshmi seem to have a significant age gap. Malli and Lakshmi, who always had a soft spot for each other since their childhood, eventually become a couple, dating in secret. On the other hand, Venkat harrasses Padma, a schoolteacher in multiple ways. AMB’s conflict is rather straightforward and propels its plot in directions you would expect it to take. But its treatment makes all the difference.

Venkat is one of the trickiest antagonists one has seen in films lately. Despite being the most unadulterated bigot, wearing his hatred and contempt for lower-caste people in his village on his sleeve and exploiting them to no end, one keeps guessing what he is going to do next. When Padma’s dad, a humble barber, goes to Venkat to give a recommendation to make his daughter’s job permanent, he asks the father to send Padma to his place on Sundays for tuition.