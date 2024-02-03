'Badland Hunters' movie review: No punch in the kicks

A sequel to Concrete Utopia (2023), Badland Hunters marks the directorial debut of stunt man Heo Myung-haeng. If there’s one aspect you can’t fault this post-apocalyptic science-fiction film for, it is the action choreography. With realistic hand-to-hand combat, the expert use of weapons and other tools (machetes, etc.), there are plenty of admirable action scenes. Ma Dong-seok brings his deadpan comic timing to the fore as well. But, much of what works for the film is overshadowed by a fairly predictable end-of-the-world storyline.

A severe shortage of resources for survival with monopolisation by evil folk masquerading as new world saviours; heroes doing their best to restore order; scientists using humans as lab rats for the future of the species. All of this is fairly par for the course.

While some of these ideas benefit from good acting, they could have been fleshed out for more depth. A zombie apocalypse film like Train to Busan made such an impression because it allowed for many interpretations, leaving a mark on your psyche. Badland Hunters makes a fist of going deeper, emphasising the importance of human connection in a world on the brink of destruction. The average execution and crammed narrative, however, prevent it from being riveting.