Devil movie review: This devil suffers from voyeurism & identity crisis

In recent times, it has become a trend in Tamil cinema to give edgy titles to films. It is almost as if the filmmakers, in an attempt to convey the darker themes, go with some variation of Devil or Demon to tell you what the film is all about. However, director Aathityaa’s Devil, even with its straightforward title, does not seem to know what it is about, as the film itself suffers from an identity crisis. Throughout the runtime, we are left wondering if it is either an emotional drama, a horror thriller, or both.

Devil revolves around Hema (Poorna), whose life changes after she meets Roshan (Thrigun) during an accident. Their growing friendship creates a rift in her marital life with Alex (Vidaarth). The film starts off on a high note, blending elements of a murder mystery and a thrilling horror. However, ten minutes in, the film loses its grip and stops becoming interesting until the climax. The narrative is overly stretched to build the story of Hema and Roshan’s friendship and the writing is muscovite-thin and not enough to convince the audience of the world the film is set in. At one point, Devil takes a detour from the genre it invited us into and comes back after a while, like a child who, having forgotten the time to return home, rushes back with a flurry of excuses.