LLB: Life Line of Bachelors movie review: Lawful but awful

LLB is directed by AM Sidhique, a cop in real life. Naturally, it’s just a matter of time before we get to the crime part. Just a few minutes into the second half itself we realise that LLB is essentially a crime story that masquerades as a campus entertainer. Truth be told, the film does have a decent plot but is marred by a bland, predictable screenplay and how it is executed. The shoddy performances don’t help it either, turning it into a tiring watch.

Sreenath Bhasi is an excellent actor, who has proven his mettle in the past. But one can clearly see that he was only half interested in doing this film. Except during the climax when he breaks down, there is a clear lack of earnesty in his performance as he largely resorts to sleepwalking through the role. It is hard to believe that this is the same actor who was brilliant in films like Trance, Kumbalangi Nights and Virus. Equally mediocre in LLB is Vishak Nair, who basically repeats his Romeo act from Anandam and Chunkzz. It is actually Aswath Lal, noted for his role in Hridayam, who gets the meatiest part in the film, and he grabs the opportunity with both hands. Unlike the others, there is a sincerity in his performance and showcases his true potential.