'Marakkuma Nenjam' movie review: A back-to-school tale that is bland and full of cliches

CHENNAI : School and the nostalgia around it is something all of us cherish. But the recent exploitation of this sentiment on the silver screen makes me wonder, “How many disappointing ‘school films’ are too many?” This question kept ringing in my mind within 15 minutes of Marakkuma Nenjam. By then, the protagonists Karthik (Rakshan) and Salim (Dheena) were packing their bags for a high school reunion, except that, this reunion is forced on them. A competing school books a case against the protagonists’ school, for fixing their batch’s 12th-grade public exams, which happened a decade ago, which forces these students to return to their school, to attend a three-month crash course and re-write their boards. Mind you, these characters are all placed in top companies and are well into their late 20s.

A little benefit of the doubt should usually be given to feel-good films that want to prioritise emotion over rhyme or reason. But what if the logical flaws are overbearing and jarring? Working individuals, who have also completed their college degrees, are forced to re-write their board exams, or they’ll be fired. Surprised? There’s more... The batch 2008 is the only batch accused of this cheating, and there are only 30 students, that too, all of the science stream! Here comes the cherry on the top – this reunion becomes all the more special because Karthik gets to meet his long-lost love Priyadarshini (Malena), whom he couldn’t find on social media or anywhere else, even in 2018. And the list goes on.