Back to the story, Lavanya, a management consultant, moves to Hyderabad to lead a project. A translation from corporatespeak tells us that she is a third party person brought in to fire inefficient people in a software company. Here, we find out that Rohit (Abijeet Duddala) works in the same company Lavanya is working at. Lavanya also lives in Shanti Nilayam, the same gated community Rohit lives in. An all too convenient plot detail or is it just two people living close to their common place of work? Before we can entirely process this information, we are also introduced to Lavanya’s father (Harsha Vardhan), a Mumbai-based architect who has an apartment in Shanti Nilayam, a building he constructed. We also meet Jyothi (Abhignya Vuthaluru), an aspiring singer from Gajwel, who works as a cook/cleaner in Shanti Nilayam. She cleans but does not cook in Rohit’s house because Rohit loves to cook. She cooks but does not clean in Lavanya’s house because Lavanya loves to clean. You see where I am getting? To neatly stack up the set of similarities, much like Lavanya, we are also shown that Lavanya cannot cook to save her live while Rohit leaves everything in a state of mess. As pandemic hits and Jyothi could not go to Shanti Nilayam to work, Lavanya goes to Rohit’s place. And continues to go. Because white lies. Cleaning. Cooking. Romance.

Written by Shruti Ramachandran and Francis Thomas, the screenwriting duo that has also written the short film Ilaimai Idho Idho from Putham Pudhu Kaalai (2020), Miss Perfect carries the themes of romance in the era of covid from the writers’ previous work. While the former dealt with an old couple who are shown turning into their younger selves with the help of two younger actors (Kalidas Jayaram and Kalyani Priyadarshan), Miss Perfect plays out a cutesy, more surefooted romance between the older characters of Harsha Vardhan and Jhansi, juxtaposed against a younger couple. Since Miss Perfect is a series and not a film, we also get elaborate arcs and a jasoosi subplot involving Jyothi and her influencer brother.