Supplier Shankara movie review: An interesting premise let down by a lacklustre screenplay

While it begins on a high, with a gripping premise, the rest of the film is let down by a lacklustre screenplay. Shankara’s journey from village to city, his life at the bar, and his love story, along with the interaction of the police with the parents regarding their missing children, form the first half. The rest of the film takes a serious tone as all the mystery starts to unravel. Some episodes, especially the police brutality and the ones involving children, border on gratuitous violence. This raises questions about whether these scenes were actually needed or if they were just added for shock value. These scenes fail to strike a balance between authentic portrayal and subtlety.

Even the background score fails to resonate with the intense events playing out on-screen. Despite the many hiccups, Nischith Korodi, who has turned into a commercial hero with this film, has managed to add the ‘mass’ elements that were required but there is definitely more room for improvement. Nischith, along with Gopal Krishna Deshpande as the police constable, bring depth to their respective characters. But does it serve the story?

With a more thoughtful approach, Supplier Shankara could have delivered a more riveting and captivating experience.

Supplier shankara

Director: Ranjith

Cast: Nishchith Korodi, Deepak Aradhya, and Gopal Krishna Deshpande

Rating: 2/5