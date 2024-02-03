Supplier Shankara movie review: An interesting premise let down by a lacklustre screenplay

One who is perceived as a hero turns out to be an unforeseen opponent, shattering preconceived notions. This premise forms the core of Supplier Shankara. Director Ranjith Singh Rajput weaves several elements at the beginning of Supplier Shankara, which eventually culminates into a revenge drama. The film then unfolds through a pretty straightforward narrative. Navigating childhood loss, Shankara’s (Nischith Korodi) journey from village to city is driven by a search for purpose, He then encounters an unexpected saviour, a compassionate bar owner.
Shankara’s growth as a supplier in the bar for over 15 years is shown along with his emotional state, with his mother’s photo serving as a constant source of strength. The local bar becomes a hub for diverse stories, turning strangers into brothers. These lively stories add a sense of lightness, which is in stark contrast to the unsettling child kidnappings that happen in the city. Life takes a beautiful turn when Shankara meets Punya (Deepika Aradhya), a school teacher. Love blooms, leading to marriage plans until an unexpected murder in a bar changes the course of Shankara’s life.
While it begins on a high, with a gripping premise, the rest of the film is let down by a lacklustre screenplay. Shankara’s journey from village to city, his life at the bar, and his love story, along with the interaction of the police with the parents regarding their missing children, form the first half. The rest of the film takes a serious tone as all the mystery starts to unravel. Some episodes, especially the police brutality and the ones involving children, border on gratuitous violence. This raises questions about whether these scenes were actually needed or if they were just added for shock value. These scenes fail to strike a balance between authentic portrayal and subtlety.
Even the background score fails to resonate with the intense events playing out on-screen. Despite the many hiccups, Nischith Korodi, who has turned into a commercial hero with this film, has managed to add the ‘mass’ elements that were required but there is definitely more room for improvement. Nischith, along with Gopal Krishna Deshpande as the police constable, bring depth to their respective characters. But does it serve the story?
With a more thoughtful approach, Supplier Shankara could have delivered a more riveting and captivating experience.
Supplier shankara
Director: Ranjith
Cast: Nishchith Korodi, Deepak Aradhya, and Gopal Krishna Deshpande
Rating: 2/5