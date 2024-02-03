'Vadakkupatti Ramasamy' movie review: Enough laughs to make you forget the flaws

CHENNAI : We often hear comedians talk about how comedy is hard to write and that what works on paper doesn’t necessarily work on the screen. In the past decade or so, we have seen a number of comedy films take this to heart, completely abandon any attempt to write, and make us suffer. Consequently, Tamil cinema has been on an extended dry spell when it comes to quality comedies. Vadakkupatti Ramasamy has either broken the spell or at the very least it benefits from it the same way a muddy pond looks like a glacial stream to someone stranded in a desert. Either way, the film works enough to make you feel like a joyless grouch if you think about the flaws too much.

Although not an outright satire, the film pokes fun at themes like superstition, religious fanaticism, fake godman, blind faith, and there is also a meta commentary on the Covid years. However, it is hard not to miss how the satire comes through a self-critical theist lens rather than a rationalist point of view. Vadakkupatti Ramasamy follows a defiant non-believer (played by Santhanam), who exploits the superstition of his villagers to create a deity, builds a temple, and then rides the spiritual business to the top, becoming a prominent figure in his village. However, larger forces try to out-corrupt Ramasamy and the resultant battle may end with him losing everything, maybe even his atheism. While the premise sounds like it has enough cheesy messages about the righteousnesas of religion to make your eyes keep rolling, the film is confident enough to let its central themes develop gradually instead of shoving random dramatic moments with messages. However, the last few scenes feel like director Karthik Yogi ran a bulldozer through the aforementioned positives, with a complete tonal shift and any lack of nuance and subtlety.