'Click' movie review: Effectively captures the struggle between parental expectations and a child’s passion

As the age-old adage goes, 'Parents dream big for their children, especially when it comes to their education.' From a young age, aspirations are set, with the parents often envisioning a future where their child embarks on the well-trodden paths of engineering or medicine. Nestled within this familiar adage, Click, directed by Shashikumar, delicately unveils the often unspoken stories of parents who might find themselves unable to fully comprehend their children's true passion. The film serves as a touching exploration of the intricate relationship between parental expectations and a child's genuine calling.
The heart of the film beats in rhythm with the life of Samarth (Pavan Basrur), who plays the son. In a world that often dictates a predetermined path of engineering or medicine for the youth, Samarth finds solace and passion in the art of photography. His parents, portrayed by Sanket (Sanket) and Sumana (Sumana Shashi), harbouring dreams of a professional and successful future for their son, are taken aback by his deviation from the conventional routes.
The film gracefully manoeuvres through Samarth's internal conflict and unwavering determination to follow his heart, even in the face of societal pressures and parental expectations.
Here, Shashikumar explores the complexities of parental expectations, exposing the downside of the presumption that a parent knows what is best for their child. The narrative becomes a mirror to society, reflecting conventional parenting norms that may hinder the personal growth of a child. With its treatment, the film may seem tailored for children but it is crafted with a message for the parents. The storytelling and performances deliver a powerful reminder for the parents to support their children's dreams, even if they deviate from the conventional path.
Pavan Basrur, son of noted composer Ravi Basrur marks his acting debut with Click, and he breathes life into Samarth's character, showcasing his deep love for photography and his steadfast resistance to conform to traditional expectations. Joining him are Karthik, Chandrakala Mohan, Sanju Basayya, Sumana, and Rachana Dashrath, who play effective supporting roles.
Jeevan Gowda's cinematography forms a visual symphony, which acts as the silent storyteller; accentuating the emotional nuances of Samarth's journey. The evocative music composed by Vishwas Koushik and background score by Akash Parva, further elevates the narrative.
Click may not follow the usual storytelling norms but it weaves a compelling narrative through a relatable story and themes that are very relevant to our times. The film offers valuable insights into the delicate relationships between a parents and children and how even good intentions might become restrictive. As you walk away, pondering the lessons, the real question lingers—will these insights truly find their place in our lives? Only time will tell.
Click
Director: Shashikumar
Cast: Pavan Basrur, Karthik, Chandrakala Mohan, Sanju Basayya, Sumana, and Rachana Dashrath
Rating: 3/5