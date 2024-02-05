'Click' movie review: Effectively captures the struggle between parental expectations and a child’s passion

As the age-old adage goes, 'Parents dream big for their children, especially when it comes to their education.' From a young age, aspirations are set, with the parents often envisioning a future where their child embarks on the well-trodden paths of engineering or medicine. Nestled within this familiar adage, Click, directed by Shashikumar, delicately unveils the often unspoken stories of parents who might find themselves unable to fully comprehend their children's true passion. The film serves as a touching exploration of the intricate relationship between parental expectations and a child's genuine calling.

The heart of the film beats in rhythm with the life of Samarth (Pavan Basrur), who plays the son. In a world that often dictates a predetermined path of engineering or medicine for the youth, Samarth finds solace and passion in the art of photography. His parents, portrayed by Sanket (Sanket) and Sumana (Sumana Shashi), harbouring dreams of a professional and successful future for their son, are taken aback by his deviation from the conventional routes.

The film gracefully manoeuvres through Samarth's internal conflict and unwavering determination to follow his heart, even in the face of societal pressures and parental expectations.