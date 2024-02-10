Baking love and acceptance in the bittersweet confections of Juni’s split personalities

Director Vaibhav, through Juni, invites viewers on an emotional rollercoaster, blending drama, romance, and psychological intrigue. The film showcases the power of empathy and understanding in the face of mental illness, offering a reminder that love knows no bounds—even amid chaos and uncertainty.

However, the director’s focal point falls on explaining the disorder through all emotions, and there is less spotlight on love. Amidst this exploration, we witness Partha grappling with his own personal challenges, particularly in his relationship with his materialistic and business-minded parents, offering a nuanced perspective on familial dynamics amidst the backdrop of Juni’s journey, which I thought was well handled.

Nevertheless, there are moments where the film’s logic seems to falter, notably when Juni’s mother (Sudhaarani) makes an appearance at the hospital. This scene raises questions about the plausibility of Juni being left alone given her condition, sparking doubts about the film’s coherence in certain instances. Similarly, the ending feels somewhat rushed and incomplete, Yes, it was a happy climax, but... audience expected a more satisfying resolution.

Those who were impressed by Pruthvi’s performance in Dia might draw parallels to his portrayal of Partha in Juni. His range of performance and charm is quite impressive. Especially the way he surrounds Juni’s condition, and works around her emotions, it was important for him to understand the character played the opposite, which he has understood well. Equally Rishika Naik shines in her debut as Juni, seamlessly transitioning between her various personas with remarkable skill. Her portrayal not only adds depth to the understanding of personality disorders but also underscores the emotional core of the narrative. Drawing from her theater background and displaying spontaneity, Rishika through her performance has ensured that Juni’s story is told with authenticity and sensitivity.

With very limited characters like Vinaya Prasad, Avinash as Partha’s parents, and Sudharani as Juni’s mother, along with Partha’s friend, who stands by him at times of difficulties, offer good support. While the background score could have slightly elevated the whole emotions the cinematographer has gone with more close-up shots to understand the condition better.

While the background score and songs could have been more evocative, the cinematography, characterised by its intimate close-up shots, effectively captures the nuances of Juni’s condition, offering viewers a deeper insight into her world.

Baking love and acceptance in the bittersweet confections of Juni’s split personalities, as the credits roll, the director leaves an impression on audiences, particularly through the moment when the real-life Juni, obscured behind a mask, addresses viewers, shedding light on the disorder. Juni emerges as a decadent love story, blending moments of perfection and imperfection, ultimately serving as a poignant reminder of the enduring power of love amidst life’s challenges.

Reflecting on its real-life inspiration, the film prompts contemplation about the resilience of individuals coping with dissociative mental disorders, adding layers of depth to its narrative impact. How will Juni inspire viewers to reconsider their perceptions of love and mental illness, and what conversations will it ignite about the complexities of the human experience? Time shall answer.

JUNI

Director: Vaibhav Mahadev

Cast: Pruthvi Ambaar, Rishika Naik, Vinaya Prasad, Avinash, and Sudharani

Rating: 3/5