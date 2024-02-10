Bhakshak: Writing falters but truth triumphs

Right from the first scene, in which a man sexually assaults a teenager, Bhakshak is a film that is defined by its powerful performances. It rests majorly on the shoulders of Bhumi Pednekar, who plays the role of Vaishali Singh. She is an independent journalist determined to bring justice to the perpetrators of a ghastly crime involving underage girls at a shelter home in Bihar.

Loosely based on the 2018 Muzaffarpur shelter home case, where an ex-MLA was convicted of sexually assaulting girls, the film is a striking testament to the times we live in. Bhumi brings a touch of innocence and sensitive rage to her character and represents an honest voice that cannot be muffled.

The title of the film itself becomes an umbrella term for oppressors. However, that’s not all. It is constantly argued by the makers that it is not just the one partaking in the crime who is a ‘Bhakshak’, a predator, but also the one who is a mere bystander.

The thematic nuances of the film are often brought to the front quite simplistically, but co-writer and director Pulkit still manages to keep the film grounded in its context. There are times when some scenes feel stretched with repetitive remarks by Vaishali. She is the conscience keeper of the film and it gets tiring after a point to see her explain the same things in different ways to different characters.

There is little novelty in the storytelling. For instance, when almost halfway through the film, we jump into a detailed flashback of a new character. It works only to further underline the darkness of the antagonists, glimpses of which we are shown since the beginning.

Through all of this, what keeps the film afloat is the honesty in its writing. There is a natural flair with which each narrative thread plays out. When Vaishali’s ‘adventures’ are revealed to her family, a confrontation follows which brings out the same old arguments that a woman is only meant to serve men and bear their children. While these are among the weakest scenes in the film, what makes them important is the role they ultimately play in the third act.