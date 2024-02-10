Bhakshak: Writing falters but truth triumphs
Right from the first scene, in which a man sexually assaults a teenager, Bhakshak is a film that is defined by its powerful performances. It rests majorly on the shoulders of Bhumi Pednekar, who plays the role of Vaishali Singh. She is an independent journalist determined to bring justice to the perpetrators of a ghastly crime involving underage girls at a shelter home in Bihar.
Loosely based on the 2018 Muzaffarpur shelter home case, where an ex-MLA was convicted of sexually assaulting girls, the film is a striking testament to the times we live in. Bhumi brings a touch of innocence and sensitive rage to her character and represents an honest voice that cannot be muffled.
The title of the film itself becomes an umbrella term for oppressors. However, that’s not all. It is constantly argued by the makers that it is not just the one partaking in the crime who is a ‘Bhakshak’, a predator, but also the one who is a mere bystander.
The thematic nuances of the film are often brought to the front quite simplistically, but co-writer and director Pulkit still manages to keep the film grounded in its context. There are times when some scenes feel stretched with repetitive remarks by Vaishali. She is the conscience keeper of the film and it gets tiring after a point to see her explain the same things in different ways to different characters.
There is little novelty in the storytelling. For instance, when almost halfway through the film, we jump into a detailed flashback of a new character. It works only to further underline the darkness of the antagonists, glimpses of which we are shown since the beginning.
Through all of this, what keeps the film afloat is the honesty in its writing. There is a natural flair with which each narrative thread plays out. When Vaishali’s ‘adventures’ are revealed to her family, a confrontation follows which brings out the same old arguments that a woman is only meant to serve men and bear their children. While these are among the weakest scenes in the film, what makes them important is the role they ultimately play in the third act.
If you are at an arm’s distance from Vaishali when she mawkishly confronts her brother-in-law, the film brings you closer to her struggles when her husband has a change of heart. Now, these are moments that could have been imagined better. Yet, it is not a lost cause. Even when the film’s storytelling falls flat at times, the authenticity in the emotions seldom hits a false note.
This authenticity packs a punch whenever Vaishali breaks the fourth wall. All of it culminates into a powerful exchange in the end where she asks some urgent questions to the viewers. It is similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s (also the film’s producer) powerful and surprising monologue in Jawan last year. Bhumi is impeccable in these moments as she provokes you with her calm demeanour.
She doesn’t have to raise her voice or bulge out of the screen to make her point. Rather, the determination spreading through her eyes is enough to jolt you into introspection. Standing along with her in this fight is the compelling Sanjay Mishra as her associate Bhaskar Sinha. He brings in a timely relief of humour.
Along with that, there is a guilty pleasure in seeing Aditya Srivastava play the bad guy. He is flawless in scenes that demand him to unleash terror and menace even when he is just joking around. The film is a pinnacle of casting as it is the performances that keep it together through all the shortcomings in its structure.
Bhakshak is not a film that gives you false hopes. Like Jawan, it doesn’t leave you with a sense of victory. If anything, it passes the baton. It presses you to believe that it is not the end but just the beginning. The real story begins with an introspection into our own lives. The makers have ignited the flame. Now, it is up to you to keep it glowing.
Bhakshak
Director: Pulkit
Starring: Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Srivastava, Sai Tamhankar and Sanjay Mishra
Rating: 3/5