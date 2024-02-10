Suni and Vinay Rajkumar orchestrate a symphony of emotions that is mostly in tune

Suni’s directorial ventures have often had a delightful blend of romance, wit, and an innate ability to captivate audiences with his simple narratives. His debut, Simple Agi Ondh Love Story (2013), and Chamak (2017) stand as examples of this and have set a high standard for the filmmaker. Now, with his latest offering, Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, anticipation among the audience is higher as they are eager to uncover the new tale he has woven for them. This time, joining him is Vinay Rajkumar, an actor known for his penchant for exploring unconventional tracks within the industry.

In Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, the tale spins around Athishay (Vinay Rajkumar), a budding music director working under the guidance of Sadhu Kokila, striving to make it big in the music world. Amid his pursuit of musical greatness, he yearns for love and seeks a soulmate. Along with his loving extended family— including his aunt, uncle, grandmother, and cousins—resides Anuraga (Swathishta Krishnan), an odd girl in the family nurtured by Athishay’s father since growing up —a backstory shrouded in mystery.

Despite their shared history, Athishay and Anuraga, a journalist by profession, clash incessantly. However, Athishay’s affections seem to settle on Madhura (Mallika Singh), a voice he believes to be the epitome of his desired love, and interestingly he mentors her singing career. However, family pressure drives Athishay and Anuraga into an unwanted union, sparking a series of twists.

As they reluctantly opt for mutual divorce, the narrative navigates through the tumult of their quest for true companionship. The ensuing double climax makes you ponder: Despite having treasures within reach, the longing for love compels a person to search tirelessly for it.

While the title itself hints at a rare love tale portrayed with simplicity, the music plays a significant role, encapsulating the entire storyline, and is indeed different and notable. Athishay, as a music enthusiast with a fervent passion, enriches the narrative with his character’s depth and drive. True to Suni’s style, the director infuses the film with witty dialogue and scenes filled with gentle humor, while portraying the complexities of a love triangle.