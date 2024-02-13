'Just Pass' film review: Rangayana Raghu’s powerful portrayal as a principal elevates Just Pass

You will catch a glimpse of the soul of Just Pass in the title itself. The film revolves around the world of education, focusing on a college tailor-made for students, who march to the beat of their own drum, satisfied with scraping by with just pass marks. Directed by Raghu KM, this story treads new ground as a retired principal, Dalavayi (Rangayana Raghu), dares to radically change his college. Despite straying from the usual format, the director’s clever storytelling injects vitality into the film and paints a vivid picture on the big screen.

KV Degree College, founded by Dalavayi, symbolises inclusivity by admitting students with modest academic records, challenging the norms of prestigious institutions. The film delves into the internal and external dynamics of a college, with the principal playing a central role alongside other characters. On one side, efforts are made to guide wayward students, while elsewhere, daring attempts are underway to close down the college. Amidst this narrative, the story also deals with themes like the education system, the involvement of students, and its advantages and disadvantages.

Even though the film is set in a college, it not only focuses on the students and college life but also gives importance to characters like the principal, the professors, the Minister of Education, the police, and the mafia. Facing opposition from the Education Minister due to the college’s consistent success, Dalavayi and his students stand firm against attempts to tarnish their reputation. The film also portrays the students’ courage in tackling challenges, including resisting foreign recruitment on campus.

Director Raghu prompts reflection on the essence of education and societal values. While he excels in talking about these themes, the director seems to lose focus on its execution as it feels like he couldn’t handle the ensemble cast effectively. Dialogues by Raghu Niduvalli work well enough to convey the message. The flaws are covered by the effective performances, notably, by actor Shri Mahadev and Pranati. However, it is Rangayana Raghu who truly shines as the principal.

His commanding presence, expressed through subtle body language, is endearing to the audience as much as it is to the audience on screen. Meanwhile, seasoned performers like Sadhu Kokila, Prakash Thuminad, and Govinde Gowda, shedding their comedic personas—while still bringing humour now and then—still captivate with their performances.

This film, which was shot a few years ago, encountered its share of challenges during production and release. Nevertheless, regardless of when it was made, Just Pass remains relevant today, compelling viewers to rethink their perspectives on education and societal expectations.its timeline, it remains relevant today, compelling viewers to rethink their perspectives on education and societal expectations.

Just Pass

Director: Raghu KM

Cast: Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Govinde Gowda, Shri Mahadev, and Pranati

Rating: 3/5