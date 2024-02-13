'Pranayam' film review: A tale about bonds being tested ends on a chilly note

There are many reasons a couple’s honeymoon could go awry, but in this case, things take a strange turn when the newlywed wife, after spending 4 to 5 days, realizes she has been accompanied not by her husband, but by a stranger. Isn’t this weird to learn? But that’s the intriguing premise of Dattatreya’s Pranayam, a romantic thriller with a hint of horror. The story follows Amrutha and Gautham, who find themselves entangled in a web of mystery between their engagement and marriage.

Gautham (Rajavardan), a young man who has been living abroad in the US, returns to his hometown in the Malnad region with one goal: to marry Amrutha (Naina Ganguly). Their families are delighted with the match, and the couple ties the knot, all set amidst the stunning backdrop of a coffee estate. As they prepare to start their new life together in the US, their happiness is shattered when Amrutha is unexpectedly abducted. Thus begins a captivating mystery: who has taken Amrutha? and for what reason?