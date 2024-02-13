'Pranayam' film review: A tale about bonds being tested ends on a chilly note

There are many reasons a couple’s honeymoon could go awry, but in this case, things take a strange turn when the newlywed wife, after spending 4 to 5 days, realizes she has been accompanied not by her husband, but by a stranger. Isn’t this weird to learn? But that’s the intriguing premise of Dattatreya’s Pranayam, a romantic thriller with a hint of horror. The story follows Amrutha and Gautham, who find themselves entangled in a web of mystery between their engagement and marriage.
Gautham (Rajavardan), a young man who has been living abroad in the US, returns to his hometown in the Malnad region with one goal: to marry Amrutha (Naina Ganguly). Their families are delighted with the match, and the couple ties the knot, all set amidst the stunning backdrop of a coffee estate. As they prepare to start their new life together in the US, their happiness is shattered when Amrutha is unexpectedly abducted. Thus begins a captivating mystery: who has taken Amrutha? and for what reason?
An unexpected turn of events alters the course of the couple’s life; their paths diverge, and their bond is put to the test. Initially, it is evident that despite some hiccups after their engagement, nothing can shake the love between the soon-to-be-married couple, emphasizing their strong bond, which carries us through the first half. However, as the mystery unravels, their romantic bliss diminishes, though their connection remains central to the story.
While there are clues thrown, on what is affecting Amrutha’s behaviour, the focus stays on their relationship. The suspense builds slowly, and the final reveal may not be terrifying for viewers. Still, the film delves into the couple’s dynamics amidst the unusual circumstances. The story starts on a romantic note but doesn’t quite satisfy with its supposed twist. The ending doesn’t quite match the build-up, and it falls flat.
The film is mostly narrated through the lead characters, a couple celebrating their love, which is accompanied by some melodious songs by Mano Murthy. The entire soundtrack stands strong, with meaningful lyrics added with good tunes. Another credit should go to the cinematographer, who has wonderfully captured the coffee estate and the scenic beauty of the Malnad region; with even a few frames looking like paintings.
As for the performances, we can talk about three actors. Rajavardan seems to have gone by the director’s instructions, justifying his role as the caring husband dealing with his wife’s disappearance. Naina Ganguly, an actor debuting in Kannada, has ample amounts of screen space to perform, and she has done a decent job of portraying a character who is grappling with a situation she can’t comprehend. Lastly, despite a limited screen time, actor Pavan Surya’s character brings an effective twist to this romantic thriller.
The conclusion, which is quite cold, hints at a sequel, but does this movie deserve a follow-up with further explanations about the fate of Gautham and Armutha? We have to wait.
Name: Pranayam
Director: Dattatreya
Cast: Rajavardan, Naina Ganguly and Pavan Surya
Rating: 2.5/5