'Love Storiyaan' show review: Striking document of people shaped by love

Along with that, as the two reflect back on their younger days, we see an imagined version which has a stylistic symmetry to director Wong Kar-Wai’s, In The Mood For Love (2000). It works perfectly in giving a glimpse of the early days of love and also invokes a sense of nostalgia. The inventive storytelling of Vivek feels as transformative as the life led by the two. It is edited beautifully, with a narrative ease, coupled with emotional highs.

This is a pattern followed in all the other stories as well where it is not just a simple recreation of the past but a thoughtful blend of the images of love. Instead of just telling what happened, it creates a complete picture of how it happened. Even though all the six stories are about different people, there is a common thread that binds them together.

The earthly fragrance of one mingles with the stream-like flow of the other. Something that Aekta says about her husband Ullekh in Hardik Mehta’s An Unsuitable Girl, finds resonance in Akshay Indikar’s Raah Sangharsh Ki. Aekta recalls the verses of the poet Jigar Muradabadi, where he says that loving is not easy; it is a lake of fire which one can cross only by submerging inside. Akshay ends his story of an upper caste IIT graduate falling in love with a Dalit woman fighting for tribal rights, by having them walk towards a lake as the sun sets in the background. It feels like a visual depiction of the poet’s lines heard in Hardik’s episode, which has a significance to all the six stories.

It all culminates in the last story, Love Beyond Labels, featuring Dipan Chakraborty and Tista Das, both of whom were born in the wrong bodies. The two find individual moments of liberation after their sex-change surgery and come together in a shared experience of love. But, reaching to this ‘happily ever after’ was filled with a dozen hardships. Love Storiyaan is a testament to the fact that love is always a work-in-progress.

Produced by Karan Johar, whose films have spearheaded the spirit of love in different ways, these real-life stories feel closer to the world we inhabit which is filled with social inequalities of many kinds. Here, love doesn’t automatically solve everything but instead becomes a weapon in fighting against everything.

Love is not just the way but the means to carve out one’s own way. All the stories leave you with a bittersweet feeling of how these people found freedom with each other even when it meant inviting an air of dissonance from others around. Watching it feels like finding a comforting shade in the scorching afternoon heat. And as it turns out, the rainbow continues to bloom amidst the thunder in the sky.

Series: Love Storiyaan

Directed by: Hardik Mehta, Vivek Soni, Shazia Iqbal, Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke and Collin D’Cunha

Streaming on: Prime Video

Rating : 3.5/5