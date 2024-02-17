'Bhamakalapam 2' film review: Lacks the high stakes and dark humour of its predecessor

The note on which Bhamakalapam concluded left room for character progression and a story with potential for a lot more heft. Unfortunately, the sequel doesn’t use the arc of its predecessor either. The narrative plays largely on everything we now know about Anupama, without attempting to explore her character in greater detail, of Anupama’s potential in situations of greater dangers. However, Bhamakalapam 2 remains cheeky for most of its runtime, which takes away a lot of the tension that a plot like this needs. There is surprisingly not enough at stake here. Unlike part 1, we never worry much about where Anupama is headed. Anupama is too self-assured in her decisions, unlike the nervous, fumbling protagonist of the predecessor, something that lent the earlier film most of its goofy charm.

It’s always difficult to review a sequel without consistent references to the earlier films. In case of Bhamakalapam 2, the task becomes particularly difficult because the sequel keeps reminding us everything that made the first part an engaging affair. I kept thinking of one scene from Bhamakalapam in particular, where Anupama has to convince herself to literally chop a human body. The director there was skillful enough to use the character’s culinary background in the voiceover, which made the sequence further hilarious without stealing its goriness away. Bhamakalapam derived a lot of its dark humour from the possibilities when an ordinary human being is compelled to go far beyond their moral boundaries. That’s precisely what Bhamakalapam 2 seems to be lacking - there is not enough playfulness or tension in the narrative to keep the momentum going, nor enough meat in the scripting to keep us invested. - the sequel lacks meat on that front.