'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona' film review: A wafer-thin comedy disguised as a mystery

HYDERABAD : American author John Gardner has once famously said that there are only two kinds of stories in the world, one, where a person goes on an adventure and another, where a stranger comes to town. Adventure, stranger and town is the abstract triad upon which VI Anand’s Ooru Peru Bhairavakona rests. When we are introduced to the film’s protagonist Basava (Sundeep Kishan), he is seen locked in a room with a loot of jewels he has robbed from a wedding. While a mob of wedding guests are baying for his blood, the bride from the wedding calls the police officers, asking them to intervene and stop the guy from getting killed. And then we see him wear the jewels on his person, wear a fireproof suit on top and escape the mob by setting fire on himself before fleeing. In the beginning, it feels like an uncommon-yet-cool-enough way of introducing the hero. We do not register the details around this event. But eventually, every piece in this puzzle gains more importance as the story progresses.

For the most part, Ooru Peru Bhairavakona is a linear story, taking place over a period of two nights. But Basava’s motivations, which involve Bhoomi, his lady love, and Bhoomi’s motivations themselves, are the only times when the film cuts into flashbacks. The central characters of the film, which involve Basava, Basava’s aide John (Harsha Chemudu), Geetha (Kavya Thapar), a fellow scamster and Bhoomi (Varsha Bollamma), a tribal woman tasked with the film’s most holier-than-thou purpose are all runaways of some kind. The film’s titular town/character Bhairavakona, built with flourishes of Wikipedia-level lore and Brahmastra-coded neon light VFX, is where these runaways get stuck.