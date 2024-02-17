'Thundu' film review: Where focus goes for a toss

KOCHI: Male ego and its consequences has lately been an oft-repeated theme. It also forms the core of Riyas Shereef’s directorial debut Thundu, where the ego clash is between a police constable and his much younger but higher-ranked colleague. But the stakes here are not as high as in say an Ayyappanum Koshiyum or Driving Licence. All the protagonist tries here is to become an equal to his nemesis.

Baby (Biju Menon) is an ordinary cop who often finds himself at the wrong end of things. It starts right from his intro where he accidentally rams into a biker. A few minutes later, we see Baby involved in a nastier accident. But none of this hurts him as much as head constable Shibin’s sneering (Shine Tom Chacko). Relaising that a promotion is the only way possible to escape from this insult, Baby decides to take the test.