'Mandya Haida' movie review: A passable rural entertainer

Mandya Haida, which emerged amidst the myriad Kannada releases this week. Here, we don’t just encounter a narrative of friendship; the story also introduces a tapestry of romance.

Director Shrikanth Pandavapura, while occasionally straying from the conventional path, ultimately yields to the demands of commercial aspects, catering to the masses with flair.

Stepping into the bustling village setting where love, friendship, and surprising turns steal the spotlight, we meet Shiva (Abhay Chandrashekar) and his faithful companions. They eagerly extend a helping hand, whether aiding in romantic escapades or avoiding parental scrutiny. However, amidst this tight-knit camaraderie, a puzzling query arises - why does Shiva, alongside his trusted circle, opt for an unexpected adventure with Gowda’s daughter?

Shiva strikes up a friendship with the lovely Priya (Bhumika Mahesh), who admires him for his altruism rather than his reputation as a love disruptor. When Priya seeks Shiva’s assistance in supporting her friend’s romantic endeavors, he agrees, yet the outcome takes an unexpected twist.

Later, misunderstandings arise as Shiva’s friends mistake his absence for romantic entanglement with Priya. Their two-day absence from the village triggers various complications, leading Priya’s father (Bala Rajawadi) to express unwavering confidence in his daughter’s actions. Despite Priya gaining permission to express her love to Shiva, he prioritizes friendship over romance.

As Priya proudly shares this revelation with Shiva’s once misguided friends, the narrative takes a peculiar turn, diverging from typical commercial tropes. Friendship and love hold significant sway in director Shrikanth Pandavapura Mandya Haida. While the initial half delights with its comical moments and catchy songs, the latter half delves into deeper themes, driving the story with newfound intensity, and the director incorporates poignant messages for lovers, parents, and friends, enhancing the film’s impact.

Abhay Chandrasekhar shines in dance, action, and emotional scenes in his sophomore outing, while Bhumika Mahesh shows promise with her dancing and acting prowess. Bala Rajawadi delivers a flawless performance as a father figure, and newcomer Vishnu holds his own place as the antagonist, he is supported by a whole host of supporting cast members including Gajendra, Darshan Surya, Sukhesh, and Chidambar.

Manu Jagadish Gowda’s cinematography captures the rustic charm of Mandya, and coupled with Surendranath’s tunes and Thriller Manju’s action sequences, the film is brimming with emotion, action, and heartwarming moments. The grass is not always greener on the other side, but if you have a discerning eye, you’ll find beauty even amidst imperfections. Such is the case with Mandya Haida, which is a passable film for those in the mood for a dose of village love and camaraderie.

Mandya Haida

Director: Shrikanth Pandavapura

Cast: Abhay Chandrashekar Bhumika Mahesh, and Bala Rajawadi

Rating : 2.5/5