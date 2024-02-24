'Kappu bilupina naduve' movie review Social media influencers with a horror twist

Amidst the stark contrasts of brightness during the day and darkness at night portrayed in the film Kappu Bilupina Naduve, lies a deep exploration of societal complexities and moral ambiguities. Within this narrative, social media emerges not merely as a platform for entertainment or profit, but as a potential catalyst for meaningful social change.

However, in today’s landscape, the role of social media is often blurred, with influencers and YouTubers navigating the thin line between leveraging the platforms for positive impact and succumbing to the allure of fame and TRPs. This dichotomy underscores the pressing need for social media to fulfill its potential as a force for societal good, rather than merely a tool for garnering attention or revenue.

This exploration is brought to life by debutant Vasanth Vishnu, an actor-turned-director, presenting a film inspired by real-life events ingeniously reimagined within a contemporary horror thriller framework. Will this narrative seamlessly traverse the stark contrasts of black and white, thereby illuminating the diverse spectrum of human experience? Or does it run the risk of being dismissed as another newcomer’s attempt, grappling to carve out its place amidst the intricate web of storytelling challenges?

Kappu Bilupina Naduve unfolds in Devaragiri, a secluded village in Karnataka shrouded in darkness both metaphorically and literally. The village appears bright and serene by day, but darkness shrouds it by night, as referenced in the title. The plot centers on the village’s main road, rumored to be haunted by malevolent spirits, casting a pall of fear over the community.