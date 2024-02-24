'Kappu bilupina naduve' movie review Social media influencers with a horror twist

Amidst the stark contrasts of brightness during the day and darkness at night portrayed in the film Kappu Bilupina Naduve, lies a deep exploration of societal complexities and moral ambiguities. Within this narrative, social media emerges not merely as a platform for entertainment or profit, but as a potential catalyst for meaningful social change.
However, in today’s landscape, the role of social media is often blurred, with influencers and YouTubers navigating the thin line between leveraging the platforms for positive impact and succumbing to the allure of fame and TRPs. This dichotomy underscores the pressing need for social media to fulfill its potential as a force for societal good, rather than merely a tool for garnering attention or revenue.
This exploration is brought to life by debutant Vasanth Vishnu, an actor-turned-director, presenting a film inspired by real-life events ingeniously reimagined within a contemporary horror thriller framework. Will this narrative seamlessly traverse the stark contrasts of black and white, thereby illuminating the diverse spectrum of human experience? Or does it run the risk of being dismissed as another newcomer’s attempt, grappling to carve out its place amidst the intricate web of storytelling challenges?
Kappu Bilupina Naduve unfolds in Devaragiri, a secluded village in Karnataka shrouded in darkness both metaphorically and literally. The village appears bright and serene by day, but darkness shrouds it by night, as referenced in the title. The plot centers on the village’s main road, rumored to be haunted by malevolent spirits, casting a pall of fear over the community.
Amidst this atmosphere of dread, a group of intrepid YouTubers specializing in paranormal investigations emerges as unlikely heroes. Led by the fearless Vishu (Vasanth Vishnu) along with his team, they embark on a perilous journey to uncover the truth behind the village’s spectral affliction.
The YouTubers face mounting obstacles in their quest to illuminate the darkness plaguing Devaragiri. Their mission becomes intertwined with the plight of an elderly villager advocating for the installation of streetlights, symbolizing the struggle to confront both literal and metaphorical shadows.
As the film unfolds, memories of a good horror film by Ashoka, 6-5=2, come to mind and hope for a spine-tingling experience akin to watching found footage thrillers. However, director Vasanth Vishnu’s attempt to maintain a naturalistic approach, focusing on the ordinary interactions between characters, falls short in execution.
Senior actor Sharath Lokithaswa’s role as a cop adds value to the concluding point, while Biradar’s role serves as the linchpin of the entire plot. Vidyashree, Naveen Raghu, along with Harish, are part of Vishnu’s YouTuber gang. When the initial moments of horror give way to predictability, it sends cold facts, culminating in a narrative arc centered around one villager’s quest for revenge.
Despite these shortcomings, Vasanth Vishnu explores the delicate balance between superstition and skepticism, delving into the depths of human belief and resilience. The film’s cinematography, especially during night shoots, contributes to an atmosphere of palpable unease, ensuring audiences remain gripped in parts.
Kappu Bilupina Naduve serves as an exploration of the eternal struggle between good and bad, prompting viewers to confront their deepest fears amidst the shadows. With its blend of horror elements and social commentary, the film offers insights into the responsibilities of being a social media influencer, especially through Sharath Lohithaswara’s character, who explains to the media the role of social media in society, bringing justification. However, the impact of this film on its audience remains to be seen.
Kappu bilupina naduve
Director: Vasanth Vishnu
Cast: Vasanth Vishnu, Biradar, Naveen Raghu, Harish, and Vidyashree
Rating: 2.5/5