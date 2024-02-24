'Masthu shades unnai ra' movie review: A half-baked dramedy that has nothing new to offer

Predictably enough, MSUR cannot keep up with such an unidimensional narrative route, and begins to feel increasingly dragging as we approach the final act. Till the interval, we miss a sense of novelty or a twist on the familiar. Post midpoint, however, what remains is a sad, distant gaze at all the chaotic unravelling of the narrative.

It also doesn’t help that Manu is established as someone who is merely reacting or dealing with every trouble that’s thrown his way. We never get a sense of Manu’s growth through all the hardships and adversities - It makes the journey too obscure for the audience to follow. There is an endearing sincerity that Abhinav Gomatam brings to this part, holding the film together with his earnest presence without attempting to overshadow the proceedings. But both his performance and the film are marred by the lazy, underwritten character arc.

A similar criticism holds true for other characters as well. The film begins with a brief snippet from Manu’s childhood where we see the roots of his insecurity. This stretch gives equal limelight to Manu’s friend Shiva (Moin), his constant companion and ally. However, even as Manu struggles to redeem himself, we learn nothing of the bond between Manu and Shiva and how it possibly evolved through all these years. Shiva’s role in the narrative is reduced to mere functionality.

Manu’s relationship with Uma (Vaishali Raj) is disappointingly half-baked too. Even as the two begin to get closer while solving a common problem, the reasons for Uma beginning to fall for Manu remain unconvincing. Uma’s involvement in the narrative later on gets further puzzling. While Manu clearly loves her, he chooses to keep her out of the loop of his skin-saving plan. As a result, Uma often ends up serving as a comic goofball who creates further problems for Manu.