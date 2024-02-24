'Sundaram Master' movie review: Harsha shines as an unlikeable character in an unlikely drama

HYDERABAD : Right off the bat in Sundaram Master, we get to notice how entitled its titular character (a competent Harsha, in tune with the film’s multiple tonal shifts) is. At a pelli choopulu scene, we expect the girl to do the rejecting, given Sundar’s rotund appearance. The girl’s sister also whispers in the girl’s ear, “He is very ugly akka, please say no.” But the tables are turned, as she waits on expectantly while Sundar makes demands for dowry, rejecting her casually because her family is offering less than another prospective party.

It is not Sundar’s selfishness we notice as an audience as much as we notice ourselves asking, “Who does he even think of himself to behave the way he does?”. And in that moment, our inherent biases reveal themselves to us. Would we be okay with a protagonist crassly demanding for dowry if he was good-looking? Arguably not, but we would at least expect some sort of character development later on in the story. We, as an audience, are ready to give that benefit of doubt to a more good-looking protagonist than someone who looks like Harsha Chemudu.

The likes of Harsha, who appear onscreen more often as the hero’s best friend, are expected to be good guys. The funny guys. At the very least, they are expected to be men who do not reject women who look much better than them. They are expected to be men who are desperate for a woman’s attention. Why wouldn’t they be? It is not like a lot of girls are into them for their looks.