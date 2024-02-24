'Vithaikkaaran' movie review: A bland heist film that goes on forever

CHENNAI : At the beginning of Vithaikkaaran, which opens in 2003, two young brothers are shown to eagerly watch their father performing card tricks. The father asks them to pick a card and then guesses it correctly. Explaining his job, he says, “The only person whom the whole world happily pays to get themselves cheated is a magician.” Just as a magician’s flick of hand can transport spectators to a realm of wonder, so too can a film whisk audiences away to lands of fantasy and fiction, showing a reality that doesn’t exist for three hours. But a fundamental question arises: Is the experience offered by the spectacle—be it on screen or on stage—worth the investment of our time and money?

Directed by Venki, the film has Vetri (Sathish) striking deals with three dons played by Anandraj, Madhusudhan Rao and Subramaniam Siva to help smuggle shipments worth crores of money, diamonds and gold in return for a share for himself. He has a plan for himself of course, but that is for the audience to decode.I quite liked how the film was self aware when portraying Sathish as the ‘stereotypical’ hero. During a scene, Vetri walks into a restaurant to strike a deal with ‘Dollar’ Azhagu (Anandraj) and his henchmen. He gets a glorious welcome with background music and a dramatic slow-motion entry. Later, Azhagu asks him to turn down the music and stop the slow-motion. He then says, “Ila da paavama iruku. Vidu.” Even if someone finds it hard to appreciate humour, these scenes would definitely tickle the funny bone inside them. But these are just a handful.

I also liked the way the film presented Sathish to be a hero whose personal life is much like his magic – inconspicuous and secretive. Audience needn’t know details about who he is more than what is necessary and while showing him as a vithaikkaaran, the director indirectly points his wands towards the spectators and how we could be just another vithaikaaran, living two lives or maybe even three.