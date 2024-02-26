'Mr Natwarlal' Kannada film review: A brave attempt with a few flaws

One might wonder why Mr Natwarlal borrowed its title from the legendary Hindi film of the same name. However, the film clarifies to us that it's not just a name but is synonymous with the biggest con artist in India, Natwarlal. Many years ago, this masterful con artist became famous for his audacious schemes to swindle the Red Fort, the Parliament House, and even the Taj Mahal. Engulfed in a world of scams and schemes, Natwarlal's legacy looms large. What makes it interesting in context to this film, is the existence of a book penned by the con man himself, serving as a reference for the protagonist's journey into the art of deception. But what leads someone down this path? The film tries to unravel this mystery.

The film kicks off with a string of murders that send ACP Alok (Rajesh Nataranga) on a mission to nab the culprit. But soon, the narrative takes a sharp turn and follows a character named Ranga (Tanush Shivanna), a village lad, who flees his home due to family feuds. Accompanied by his mother (Harini Shreekanth), Ranga seeks refuge in another village, only to face another tragedy that shatters his world. With his mother and close friends gone, Ranga's life takes a drastic turn, leading him down a path he never imagined.

Amidst the swirling plot twists, Ranga emerges as an unconventional hero. With a heart of gold, he champions the cause of the underprivileged by taking from the rich and distributing to the poor. His arsenal includes disguises and a cunning online persona, allowing him to navigate his missions discreetly. However, his journey is not without sacrifice; he loses his mother and forsakes love in pursuit of his cause. As the story unfolds, the question looms: Can this modern-day Robin Hood evade justice, or will his actions catch up to him? Will his reference to the book help him understand the tactics, turning him into an expert con artist similar to the legendary Mr Natwarlal of yesteryears? the story culminates with a cold end.

Director Lava delivers a narrative that oscillates between Ranga's past and present, offering glimpses into his familial relationships, romantic entanglements, and unfolding investigations. However, the film's structure lacks clarity in its storytelling, particularly in the first half. It's only in the latter part that the narrative gains momentum, especially as ACP Alok ramps up his investigation, engaging various departments. As the climax nears, tension mounts, drawing the audience into the search for clues, a highlight of the film.

Yet, despite its strengths, Mr Natwarlal is not without its flaws, leaving room for improvement in certain aspects of its execution. In conclusion, Natwarlal presents a diverse cast of characters, each adding their own flavour to the narrative. Thanush Shivanna's transformation from a village boy to a cunning con artist showcases his versatility in action, with ample room for growth in acting and dance.