'Good Grief' movie review: A therapeutic portrayal of grief and loss

If you know Dan Levy as David Rose from Schitt’s Creek, then his latest performance as Marcus from his feature directorial debut Good Grief may surprise you… a lot. David and Marcus have certain similarities—they are both queer and as Marcus’ friends say in the latter work, quite spoiled as well. But Marcus is much stronger than the insecure David. Good Grief allows you to find this unfamiliar Dan Levy, both as a performer and as a writer.
So, Marcus unexpectedly loses his husband Oliver (Luke Evans) to an accident, and while he tries to overcome grief with the help of his friends Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), some open secrets left behind by his husband come in the way of healing. In most films that focus on the demise of a loved one, grief often gets shown in melodramatic ways. Here though, we seldom see Marcus cry.
Even in grief, he has a routine to take care of. When we do see him tear up, it’s because he has seen a poster of the film adaptation of his late author-husband’s novel, or because he has seen a young gay couple getting engaged. When he laughs in the face of absurdity, we understand his mind.
Another exemplary aspect of the writing is the world-building and the pace in which it’s undertaken. Good Grief does not rush to establish how Marcus and Thomas became best friends. It is only well into the second half do we get an actual picture of their relationship. While the film does a good job of keeping us guessing, it also keeps you content with what’s happening in the present.
The film is more about friendship than grief. We see Sophie, Thomas, and Marcus all attempt to overcome grief. For Thomas, it is the grief of an old relationship; for Sophie, the grief stems from not being able to commit to a person. The way these all get resolved, even if temporarily, makes for such poignant touches in the film.
What works against the film though is the leisurely pacing. It’s like you are experiencing the five stages of grief in a non-linear way. There is denial when you see Levy as Marcus; there is anger about the pacing; there is a sense of bargaining for a more layered tale; there is depression as you relate to Marcus’ tears; and finally, acceptance when you understand that not all films on grief have to be about moving on to another relationship or succeeding in life. We don’t always need to thrive. Sometimes, surviving is enough.
Film: Good Grief
Director: Dan Levy
Cast: Dan Levy, Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Luke Evans
Rating: 3/5