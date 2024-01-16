'Good Grief' movie review: A therapeutic portrayal of grief and loss

If you know Dan Levy as David Rose from Schitt’s Creek, then his latest performance as Marcus from his feature directorial debut Good Grief may surprise you… a lot. David and Marcus have certain similarities—they are both queer and as Marcus’ friends say in the latter work, quite spoiled as well. But Marcus is much stronger than the insecure David. Good Grief allows you to find this unfamiliar Dan Levy, both as a performer and as a writer.

So, Marcus unexpectedly loses his husband Oliver (Luke Evans) to an accident, and while he tries to overcome grief with the help of his friends Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), some open secrets left behind by his husband come in the way of healing. In most films that focus on the demise of a loved one, grief often gets shown in melodramatic ways. Here though, we seldom see Marcus cry.