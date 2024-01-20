'Rangasamudra' movie review: A heartfelt journey between a grandfather and a grandson

Nestled in a remote village, Rangasamudra initially presents itself as a potential children’s film. However, as the storyline unfolds, it unveils seasoned actors, particularly Rangayana Raghu, portraying a grandparent in a touching tale. Set in the enchanting 90s, the narrative takes a nostalgic brushstroke through the picturesque village of Rangasamudra, located on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border. The film introduces us to a heartfelt journey, as a grandson endeavours to fulfill his grandfather’s simple yet poignant wish - a ride in a car.

Deviating from the conventional commercial film template, Rangasamudra avoids typical action or drama clichés. Instead, it intricately weaves in delightful melodies and a touch of romance, primarily centred around the school teachers. Goobe, also known as Mahalinga, the only grandson of a respected folk artist portrayed by Rangayana, takes centre stage amidst the usual escapades of schoolchildren. The director simultaneously imparts vital life lessons through various characters, addressing themes of humanity and morality.

Rangayana Raghu shines every time he graces the screen, as a folk artist, he exemplifies a life of dignity. The innocence portrayed by the children, with a key appearance by Raghavendra Rajkumar, adds a charming touch. Another noteworthy character is Sampath Raj, who represents the epitome of wealth and ego. The narrative takes an intriguing turn when the wealthy man insults the artist, leading to a challenge taken up by the grandchild, forming the crux of the film.