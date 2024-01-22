'Klanta' movie review: A blend of love, faith, survival and forest adventures

Director Vaibhav Prashanth blends various themes into the plot while conveying a message about honesty with parents and faith in God. However, in an attempt to create suspense and thrill, Vaibhav goes overboard with action sequences, resulting in a narrative that is not cohesive. Along with the kicks and punches, a more thoughtful approach to the writing could have added depth to the screenplay. While the film successfully engages the audience, the abundance of action scenes in it may feel somewhat overwhelming.

The natural backdrop of the forest provides a visually appealing setting, complemented by a well-crafted medley of songs and scenes. Vignesh, who has previously worked in Tulu and Konkani, makes his Kannada debut and impresses as a commercial hero, diligently following the director’s instructions. Sangeetha Bhat has given her all—in what is essentially her comeback film; excelling in both the dramatic scenes as well as the action scenes.

In addition to the lead actors, the supporting cast, including Veena Sundar, Shobhraj, Praveen Jain, and Swapna Shettigar, contributes to the film’s overall success. 'Klanta' serves as an entertaining and thought-provoking message, blending various genres to tell a compelling story of love, faith, and survival.

Name: Klanta

Director: Vaibhav Prashanth

Cast: Vignesh, Sangeetha Bhat, Veena Sundar, and Shobhraj

Rating: 2.5/5