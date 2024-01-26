'Fighter' movie review: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s actioner soars technically, suffers narratively

The plot seems heavily influenced by Tom Cruise’s Top Gun franchise. The Air Force has constituted an elite quick response team in Jammu and Kashmir. The unit, Air Dragons, includes Minal “Minni” Rathore (Deepika Padukone), Sartaj “Taj” Gill (Karan Singh Grover) and Basheer “Bash” Khan (Akshay Oberoi). The maverick among them is Shamsher “Patty” Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), whose defiance is often met with stern eyes of his commanding officer Rakesh “Rocky” Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor). Patty is a lone wolf, hiding the pain of losing a fiancée in a failed mission. He is not a rebel without a cause but with a casualty. As its often is when elections are around the corner, trouble is looming over the Indian Armed Forces. The Air Dragons are pressed into aerial-action after a Mujahideen rams an explosive-laden vehicle into an Army convoy. It’s time for payback.

Once air-borne, Fighter soars into technical glory. The VFX is quite impressive and Siddharth’s set-pieces, although inspired by Hollywood actioners, are wonderfully executed. The dogfights have an anxious urgency and a palpitating sense of threat. The trouble is on the ground. Out of the cockpit, the characters crafted by Siddharth along with director-screenwriter Ramon Chibb are functional prototypes. Deepika’s Minni gets a hackneyed, feminist arc with no real piece of the action. The only flight manoeuvre she gets to do is ferrying the boys in a chopper. The performances of Ashutosh Rana as Minni’s patriarchal father and Geeta Agrawal as her muffled mother gave some meat to her otherwise trite tale. Karan Singh Grover as Sartaj Gill serves as the funny friend while Akshay Oberoi’s Bash fills in as the good Muslim. Anil Kapoor is a strong foil to Hrithik’s Patty. He gets some moments of emotion but his performance suffers because of the one-notedness of his character.