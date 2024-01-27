'Bachelor Party' review: A whirlwind of comedy with fair share of highs and lows

The mere title of a film can kindle the curiosity of the audience. In Abhijit Mahesh’s latest comedy, Bachelor Party, the title not only meets those expectations but goes beyond weaving a relatable travel adventure, ensuring continuous enjoyment. While the film offers its fair share of fun, silliness, and laughter, it leans heavily on its maze-like storytelling. A truly successful comedy should captivate the audience, even amidst the laughter, whether through the characters’ emotions, their growth, or, in this case, an intriguing mystery.

The typical perception of a bachelor party often involves the aftermath of indulging in one too many drinks. What unfolds before, after, and in between can be a tad blurry. For the friends in the film, their hangover experience is far from ordinary and this perhaps includes the challenges they face.

Comedy holds a cherished place in the hearts of people, providing a much-needed escape from life’s constant serious challenges, and tickling someone’s funny bone is no easy feat, especially when comedy avoids crude and double-entendre jokes. Bachelor Party takes the stage with the noble goal of spreading joy and laughter.

Santhosh (Diganth Manchale) kicks off the tale, and his reciting the Gayatri Mantra under the threat of a gun at point-blank range, throws light on his life, and plungs us into a flashback. Santhosh, a typical software engineer, grapples not with financial burdens but with his wife, Sandhya (Siri Ravi). Amidst the monotony of his married and work life, an invitation to a schoolmate’s (Shine Shetty) bachelor party provides an unexpected break for Santhosh.

Joining him on this escapade are his troublesome school friend Madhav, aka Maddy (Yogesh), and their physical trainer master (Achyuth Kumar). The real story unfolds when these three guys, invited to a bachelor party, wake up in Bangkok after a wild night, contemplating the events of the previous evening. The ensuing escapades in Bangkok, the events that transpire, and their outcomes are meant to be uproarious, as the trio looks for a person in Bangkok. This, coupled with the binge scenes, vaguely takes inspiration from the Hollywood film, Hangover.