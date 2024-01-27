'Bachelor Party' review: A whirlwind of comedy with fair share of highs and lows

The mere title of a film can kindle the curiosity of the audience. In Abhijit Mahesh’s latest comedy, Bachelor Party, the title not only meets those expectations but goes beyond weaving a relatable travel adventure, ensuring continuous enjoyment. While the film offers its fair share of fun, silliness, and laughter, it leans heavily on its maze-like storytelling. A truly successful comedy should captivate the audience, even amidst the laughter, whether through the characters’ emotions, their growth, or, in this case, an intriguing mystery.
The typical perception of a bachelor party often involves the aftermath of indulging in one too many drinks. What unfolds before, after, and in between can be a tad blurry. For the friends in the film, their hangover experience is far from ordinary and this perhaps includes the challenges they face.
Comedy holds a cherished place in the hearts of people, providing a much-needed escape from life’s constant serious challenges, and tickling someone’s funny bone is no easy feat, especially when comedy avoids crude and double-entendre jokes. Bachelor Party takes the stage with the noble goal of spreading joy and laughter.
Santhosh (Diganth Manchale) kicks off the tale, and his reciting the Gayatri Mantra under the threat of a gun at point-blank range, throws light on his life, and plungs us into a flashback. Santhosh, a typical software engineer, grapples not with financial burdens but with his wife, Sandhya (Siri Ravi). Amidst the monotony of his married and work life, an invitation to a schoolmate’s (Shine Shetty) bachelor party provides an unexpected break for Santhosh.
Joining him on this escapade are his troublesome school friend Madhav, aka Maddy (Yogesh), and their physical trainer master (Achyuth Kumar). The real story unfolds when these three guys, invited to a bachelor party, wake up in Bangkok after a wild night, contemplating the events of the previous evening. The ensuing escapades in Bangkok, the events that transpire, and their outcomes are meant to be uproarious, as the trio looks for a person in Bangkok. This, coupled with the binge scenes, vaguely takes inspiration from the Hollywood film, Hangover.
In its pursuit, Bachelor Party transforms into a cinematic creation by debutant Abhijit Mahesh, aiming to evoke mirth at every twist and turn. However, it sacrifices poignant moments and a cohesive script, and instead, goes for funny comebacks and weird, unpredictable situations. It’s like choosing humour and quirkiness over heartfelt moments.
Consequently, the viewer is left expecting each succeeding scene to match the humour quotient of its predecessor. This proves to be a challenging task, and Abhijit’s script, though effort-laden, may be liked or disliked but certainly can’t be ignored. Certain situations induce outright amusement, while others leave you contemplative.
Abhijit’s endeavour starts slowly, testing your patience, and not all the characters manage to evoke laughter. The narrative builds anticipation around pivotal plot elements, but don’t expect logic. However, it manages to offer intermittent moments of humor and adventure.
Diganth, as Santhosh, delivers a good performance. He convinces himself to extricate from matrimony during the escapade to Bangkok with two dissimilar companions. He remains a discontented individual, attributing his circumstances to external factors, while Yogi as Maddy, characterised as a criminal with benevolent intentions, also shines through the role. Yogi, portraying the uninhibited yet aimless youth, persuades with his superb dialogue delivery.
As a natural talent in comedy, he is authentic. Achyuth Kumar, in his signature style, effortlessly navigates through various situations and characters. Prakash Thuminad, essaying the role of a South Indian eatery proprietor in Bangkok with a keen interest in music, excels in a comedic portrayal. Siri Ravikumar tries her hand at a humour, facing challenges with her character grappling with the persistent patriarchal and misogynistic behaviour exhibited by her throughout the film, which is relatable. Then there is Balaji Manohar, who plays a drug purveyor, and he is underutilized.
Other characters contribute to the comical atmosphere, though the extent to which they serve a purpose remains an intriguing aspect. Arjun Ramu’s music and Aravind Kashyap’s cinematography contribute in their respective ways.
In the vast expanse of humor’s subjectivity, where the amusement that resonates with one may diverge for another. With Rakshit Shetty’s backing, this comedy flick not only brings the laughs but also flaunts a lavish production. Bachelor Party emerges as a comedy mix, ideal for those who relish variety.
Amidst the comical blend of witty dialogues, amusing situations, and clever gags, lies a subtle message. If you’re yearning for a good laugh after a long stretch and simply want to soak in the pure joy of the moment, this ride with the trio is a perfect one-time watch.
Film: Bachelor Party
Cast: Diganth, Yogi, Achyuth Kumar, Siri Ravikumar, Prakash Thuminad, and Balaji Manohar
Director: Abhijit Mahesh
Rating: 3/5