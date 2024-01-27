'Case of Kondana' review: An intriguing crime mystery that keeps you guessing

What lures audiences into the heart of a suspenseful investigative thriller? It’s the promise of an exhilarating journey fueled by the delicate interplay of storytelling and outstanding performances. With Devi Prasad Shetty steering the ship, alongside a few good performers by a couple of actors, Case of Kondana takes an unexpected detour, shattering any preconceived notions from the start. As we delve into the core of the narrative, the excitement builds and it the film delivers what it sets out for.

While director Devi Sriprasad Shetty reunites almost the same squad from his debut, Seetharam Benoy, known for its investigative thrills, and welcomes Bhavana Menon and Rangayana Raghu to the principal cast. Case of Kondana isn’t a mere continuation but a standalone film. Let’s peel back the layers of this mystery tale, where each twist and turn carries weight, revealing a narrative that intricately blends crime, love, and the complexities of human relationships. All of this unfolds against the backdrop of the fictional town of Kondana, nestled in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Now, what makes the Case of Kondana a must-watch? It’s not your usual cat-and-mouse chase where the police pursue the culprit. In this film, the script takes a unique turn – the police officer himself becomes the suspect. The intrigue lies in unraveling why he’s in this predicament and how he navigates the dual shades. Is he genuinely guilty, or are circumstances pushing him towards a path of wrongdoing? The film questions the fairness of judgment and explores the biases that may come into play. Let’s explore this mysterious narrative that challenges the conventional and promises an immersive experience like no other.