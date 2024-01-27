'Upadhyaksha' review: Chikkanna shines in laughter galore

Let’s begin by immersing ourselves in the world of Upadhyaksha. Before delving into the intriguing dynamics of its sequel, let’s revisit the past. A decade ago, Adhyaksha graced our screens with Sharan as Chandrashekhar Gowda, engaging in a memorable face-off with Ravi Shankar’s Shiva Rudre Gowda. Chikkanna, portraying Vice President Narayana, the trio left an indelible mark.

While labeled as a sequel, Upadhyaksha successfully maintains the essence of the original while carving its unique identity. Credit is due to the writer Chandramohan, and the makers inherit not only the title but also seamlessly continue the captivating story, ensuring an enjoyable experience for the audience.

The narrative picks up with the characters of Chi.Thu. Sangha and Vice President Narayana from Adhyaksha, providing a brief glimpse for newcomers and enticing them to explore the predecessor. Sharan’s voiceover guides us into the present, where Adhyaksha is living a content life elsewhere. Narayana Gowda, now leading Chi. Thu Sangha in Gejje Pura, takes center stage in the chairman’s absence. The story unfolds, introducing Shivarudre Gowda’s daughter, Anju aka Anjali (Malavika), and her relative, Madan (Sadhu Kokila).

Remaining loyal to Chi-Thu Sangha, Narayana opts to stay as the vice president, resisting the temptation of becoming the president. The absence of the Chi. Thu Sangha chairman heightens the competition for popularity in the village, creating a humorous rivalry between the two main characters and presenting a rabbit-and-tortoise game.

The plot takes an interesting turn when Shiva Rudre Gowda initiates a game, leading Upadhyaksha to Shiva Rudre Gowda’s house due to his father’s mistake. Here, he becomes entangled in a romantic pursuit, challenging Shiva Rudre Gowda for Anju’s love. The hide-and-seek game begins when the charming daughter , who is minor, elopes with Narayana Gowda, triggering a pursuit filled with laughter, fun, and a touch of romance. Will Narayana manage to win Anju’s love and his father’s blessings? Find out for yourself.

Director Anil Kumar, responsible for the storyboard and maintaining the essence of the sequel, skillfully brings comedian-turned-hero Chikkanna to the forefront while preserving the comedic element. Balancing Chikkanna’s transition, he seamlessly integrates humor into the narrative, showcasing versatility without compromising the core comedic essence. The result is a refreshing dynamic that engages and entertains, backed by rich production qualities.