'Upadhyaksha' review: Chikkanna shines in laughter galore

Let’s begin by immersing ourselves in the world of Upadhyaksha. Before delving into the intriguing dynamics of its sequel, let’s revisit the past. A decade ago, Adhyaksha graced our screens with Sharan as Chandrashekhar Gowda, engaging in a memorable face-off with Ravi Shankar’s Shiva Rudre Gowda. Chikkanna, portraying Vice President Narayana, the trio left an indelible mark.
While labeled as a sequel, Upadhyaksha successfully maintains the essence of the original while carving its unique identity. Credit is due to the writer Chandramohan, and the makers inherit not only the title but also seamlessly continue the captivating story, ensuring an enjoyable experience for the audience.
The narrative picks up with the characters of Chi.Thu. Sangha and Vice President Narayana from Adhyaksha, providing a brief glimpse for newcomers and enticing them to explore the predecessor. Sharan’s voiceover guides us into the present, where Adhyaksha is living a content life elsewhere. Narayana Gowda, now leading Chi. Thu Sangha in Gejje Pura, takes center stage in the chairman’s absence. The story unfolds, introducing Shivarudre Gowda’s daughter, Anju aka Anjali (Malavika), and her relative, Madan (Sadhu Kokila).
Remaining loyal to Chi-Thu Sangha, Narayana opts to stay as the vice president, resisting the temptation of becoming the president. The absence of the Chi. Thu Sangha chairman heightens the competition for popularity in the village, creating a humorous rivalry between the two main characters and presenting a rabbit-and-tortoise game.
The plot takes an interesting turn when Shiva Rudre Gowda initiates a game, leading Upadhyaksha to Shiva Rudre Gowda’s house due to his father’s mistake. Here, he becomes entangled in a romantic pursuit, challenging Shiva Rudre Gowda for Anju’s love. The hide-and-seek game begins when the charming daughter , who is minor, elopes with Narayana Gowda, triggering a pursuit filled with laughter, fun, and a touch of romance. Will Narayana manage to win Anju’s love and his father’s blessings? Find out for yourself.
Director Anil Kumar, responsible for the storyboard and maintaining the essence of the sequel, skillfully brings comedian-turned-hero Chikkanna to the forefront while preserving the comedic element. Balancing Chikkanna’s transition, he seamlessly integrates humor into the narrative, showcasing versatility without compromising the core comedic essence. The result is a refreshing dynamic that engages and entertains, backed by rich production qualities.
In a genre characterised by situational comedy relying on carefully constructed circumstances, Upadhyaksha stands out. Chikkanna, with a comedic repertoire spanning over 250 films, smoothly transitions into a hero role, retaining his innate talent for evoking laughter. His role is further elevated with the narrative weaving together elements of romance and action, resulting in a delightful and engaging viewing experience. Chikkanna shines as the real deal in this sequel, perfectly suited for the comedy genre. The absence of exaggerated heroism and the seamless continuation of characters from the original script contribute to the film’s charm.
Joining Chikkanna on his Upadhyaksha adventure are Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, and Kari Subbu, adding depth to the humor. Malaika Vasupal, making her big-screen debut after transitioning from television, impresses with her cute and effective performance. The ensemble cast, including villagers, cops featuring Keerthiraj, Veena Sudar, Puneeth Rudranag, Dharamanna Kadur, among others as friends and associates, ensures each character contributes to the laughs.
Shekar Chandra’s cinematography captures the beauty of Gejjepura and other locations. Arjun Janya’s music complements the film, enhancing the overall experience. For fans of Adhyaksha and Chikkanna’s comedy, Upadhyaksha promises a full-fledged laughter-filled experience. For those eagerly anticipating a dose of hometown humor, Upadhyaksha delivers. So, buckle up for a laughter-packed ride through the rural charm served up with a generous helping of Chikkanna’s comedy brilliance.
Film: Upadhyaksha
Cast: Chikkanna, Malaika Vasupal, Ravi Shankar Gowda, and Dharmanna Kadur
Director: Anil Kumar
Rating: 3/5