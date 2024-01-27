'The Kitchen' movie review: Brutal and Bold

The soul of actor Daniel Kaluuya’s directorial debut, The Kitchen, speaks of love in a time of great disparity. The narrative elegantly brings in affection into a dystopian world; as for the melancholy, you can see it in the sad eyes, the deep pauses during conversation, and the subtle social commentary. You might seek an overt act of love—a kiss, a hug, or a pat on the back—but this isn’t such a film. And yet, it evokes strong emotions.

From the first moment, the film holds you in its grip. The Kitchen is titled after a residential colony by the same name in a world where people live in cell-like structures patrolled by drones. The inhabitants belong to the lowest social strata. The unique apartment buildings and glitzy neon lights create an ambience resembling a third-world East Asian neighbourhood.