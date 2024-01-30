'Badland Hunters' movie review: Decent genre effort with the potential to do better

Teenager Su-Na (Roh Jeong-eui) lives with her grandmother, having little recollection of the devastating event that wrecked Seoul. She is the sole minor in their small community. Armed gangs roam the area, unchecked, for valuables. One day, a gang almost abducts Su-Na and a few others, but Nam San and Ji-wan intervene in the nick of time. An official delegation arrives not long after, looking for families with children. Su-Na and her grandmother are told about a place where resources are plentiful. Since the survival of the species hinges on kids, families with minors are given a preference to set up base there. Precocious Su-Na remains sceptical, but her grandmom longs for the girl to have a better life. Local hero Nam San, who once saved Su-Nam’s life, is consulted and gives his approval after some pointed questions pertaining to the scheme. And off they go.

Take away the adrenaline-inducing action, and perhaps the only great thing you’re left with is Ma Dong-seok. Whether it’s his hilariously deadpan manner as he sends bad guys crashing to the floor or awkward moments of eye contact with a bejewelled woman from the neighbourhood who hits on him, the actor’s range is a treat to watch. Su-Na’s character is sketched well, as seen by her ability to question (she is the only child in the facility who doesn’t fall prey to all the lies). Unfortunately, her scenes get lost in the general melee. From a central character, she gets relegated to an afterthought, as a thousand different action sequences come in the way of the storytelling.