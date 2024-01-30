Zero stakes and loopholes aplenty

Karmma Calling is an Indian adaptation of the American television series Revenge and there are some glimpses of complexity present in the characters. You see hidden motives, manipulative moves and shades of grey but nothing truly makes you root for the story. Watching the show feels like just skimming through scenes without staying with the underlying feelings for more than a few seconds. Right in the first episode, there is a Karwa Chauth party hosted by Indrani for all her rich friends.

There is a lot of chit-chat among the women about the moon which is hidden behind dense clouds making it difficult to complete the ritual. Indrani announces that she will fly above the clouds in her chopper to take a glimpse of the moon. As she walks towards the chopper, she comes to know that her husband has been cheating on her.

Outlandish as it may sound, the scene still had the potential to bring out the inherent arrogance of Indrani by coupling it with how she confronts her husband, in midair, in the chopper. There was a possibility to look at the scene as a perfect introduction to the Kotharis who love to put on a show. However, what we get to see is a scene that hurries to the resolution too soon and is shot and edited without understanding the nature of the conflict at play.

The performances are not rewarding either. Namrata Sheth as Karmma Talwar is unconvincing. She struggles to bring out the essence of the character and seems to be pressed under the weight of its complexity. Apart from some smirks and eye rolls at regular intervals, there is little to her performance. She lacks the charisma that is demanded by the enigmatic character she plays. It doesn’t help at all that we get to see the show through her eyes.

Playing a former actress in the series, Raveena Tandon tries to imbibe her character’s narcissism but fails to create an impression. She gets trapped in all the things that keep happening in the present and some mishaps of her past. The screenplay asks of her to just put on simplistic emotions like resentment and jealousy while ignoring her deeper realities. As a result, it is difficult to empathize with her when the scene is demanding us to be.

In the end, it seems like Karmma Calling has abandoned its own narrative. In the final minutes, instead of bringing the arc of its characters to a resolution, the show takes off on a different tangent by introducing new characters for the next season. It is supposed to take you on a thrilling journey of revenge but keeps dragging to a frustrating effect. There is little to look forward to at the end of each episode and whenever there are cliffhangers, they feel forced. In the last episode, Indrani says, “Kisika bura saaya hai hamari family par (Someone’s evil shadow is on our family)”. Yes, there is, of this show.

Directed by: Ruchi Narain

Starring: Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood, Waluscha De Sousa, Vikramjit Virk, Viraf Patel and Rohit Roy

Disney+ Hotstar

Rating: 1.5/5