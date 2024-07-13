'Indian 2' movie review: Go back, Indian

CHENNAI: While watching Indian 2, I remembered the best of Shankar with a certain wistfulness. The best moments in his work made us believe everything could be possible. You could master Bharatanatyam in a week. Hell, you could even become a Chief Minister tomorrow, if destiny wanted it for you. The idea may not be so novel anymore, but the beginning of Indian 2 shows that his strengths can still be effective—like the skit of a corrupt man who gets shot but is protected by wads of cash on his chest, like that animated figure of the common man. These ideas still remind you that this filmmaker’s strengths aren’t necessarily dated—which is why I didn’t understand the desperate homages to his own work. The nakkal-nickel joke from Enthiran, the bajji dialogue from Sivaji… Why fall back on past glory when you have the chance to build on it with a sequel to perhaps your best film? Why risk taking away from the authenticity of this universe? In a film where everything works, these would spark wild celebration, but in this film, where almost nothing works…

The best Shankar films gave flight to your impossible hopes for a utopian future. But they weren’t just about VFX gimmickry or a fanciful premise. The impossibility of the protagonist’s aspiration was held aloft by solid storytelling principles which combined grand world-building with authentic personal emotion. I wistfully considered all of this, as I experienced what’s arguably the director’s weakest film yet. In this film, the many gimmicky looks Senapathy is given, take away from the seriousness of his character—and it doesn’t help that the make-up makes Senapathy look like a pale, rotting imitation of what he once was. That’s about his outside. We get nothing of note about his inside either. Senapathy seems to have been treated as a cool vigilante figure whose strength is his ‘varma kalai’ ability. That’s an unfortunate Marvel-ification of a man whose foremost attraction is his sharp intelligence and his unshakeable ideological conviction. This film shows no interest in his personality, satisfied instead to exploit Senapathy for silly attempts at entertainment, like having him mimic a cat.

It was always going to be a challenge to repurpose Senapathy for today’s world. How would this unshakeable extremist with zero tolerance inspire people today? He would have plenty of reason to act, of course, given the rich-poor divide, given the rampant corruption, given all the rot. But it’s all a lot for one man to process, for one film to compress. Where Senapathy’s speech in the Nizhalgal Ravi murder scene felt so powerful, here, it feels like a boomer droning on to no real effect. And no visual of Siddharth and friends nodding along helps. The vigilante in this film is more Joker than Batman, strangely enough. He lets out a small evil laugh when people are about to die—and on one occasion, he doesn’t even seem to care that the victim is a good police officer. When society condemns him, I imagine that the desired reaction is one of support for Senapathy, but this film had rather killed my empathy for him by then. When an ally of his loses a close one, he stands frozen, offering almost a corporate hand of support. Where’s the emotion?