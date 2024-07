When Rex Simpson (Emma Roberts) sits for an interview at the Johnson Space Center in Houston amid top scientists and astronauts, she screams, “I’m so psyched!”. This isn’t too different from what one would expect to feel while watching Space Cadet, Prime Video’s new sci-fi comedy. A happy-go-lucky Rex gets the urge to reclaim her dream of becoming an astronaut on a ‘crescent moon’ day and decides to ‘be herself’, while she somehow tries to wiggle her way into NASA. Halfway into the film, however, we realise that this is a high school party entertainer masquerading as a space drama. And, familiarity of the plot and the formulaic structure make way for a story that promises little entertainment.

The Simpsons family, just like in the famous sitcom, is as diagonally different from any common two-member family as it can get. Daughter Rex is an innovator by day and bartender and dreamer by night. The father is a “paranormal tour guide” (yes, I had to confirm it twice).

Ideally, Rex should have been relatable, but her unidimensional characterisation makes it hard to root for her, even though she exudes charm with the twinkling stars in her blonde hair and neon-coloured outfits. Although she expresses love for her father, we never see this get translated on screen. Rex just wants to have fun in this film that lacks any plot-related pleasures. She throws words like ‘rad’ and ‘hard-core’ and laughs pretentiously when scientists mention their team as ‘AsCons’ (a term used for the team in training). The film tries to sell her as a cool character, but she tries just too hard.