'Teenz' movie review: Puns outweigh plot in this teen adventure

CHENNAI: Parthiban’s Teenz opens with a teenager yearning for adult freedom: “We’re not kids anymore! Our parents should treat us like adults.” This desire for independence fuels a series of increasingly questionable decisions by a group of twelve teenagers. Within the first twenty minutes, their defiance takes them from skipping school to a reckless barefoot trek to one of their grandmother’s village. However, even before they cross the city limits, a bus strike throws a wrench in their plans. Their impulsiveness reaches new heights as they consume kallu (toddy), and press on through a desolate landscape even after a friend goes missing. Logic seems to vanish completely, replaced by a stubborn determination to prove their maturity, despite the escalating danger. Just when the film reaches a point of peak disbelief, Parthiban introduces fantastical elements, allowing us to finally embrace the absurdity.

Parthiban films are known for two things: quirky and novel elements, and witty wordplay. Teenz delivers a hefty dose of the latter. A crucial scene involving a missing friend is undermined by a joke as a character says, “Piss adika ponavan epdi miss aavan?” Despite their perilous situation, romance blossoms between Adithyan and Nainika, followed by the song ‘Kaanathathai Naan Kandene.’ While this scene adds emotional weight to a later conflict, it contributes to a feeling of narrative bloat, despite the film’s runtime of only two hours. Teenz could have benefited from tighter editing, potentially removing Yogi Babu’s character and streamlining certain scenes. In a recent interview, Parthiban said that he doesn’t indulge in commercial elements to stand out. But it looks like he has succumbed to such gimmicks as Teenz not only has a promotional song ‘Bibli Bibli Bili Bili’ as the credits roll, but it also has a comedian for the sake of it. While Yogi Babu brings his signature humour to the screen for brief moments, his scene with Parthiban feels superfluous, a purely commercial element with no narrative purpose.