Ekam Season 1: A serene anthology paints vivid emotions, unveils the unique charm of Karavali

Shoonya (Void), directed by Sumanth Bhat and shot in Tulu, follows Guruva's (Basuma Kodagu) haunting transformation from a master huntsman to a desolate figure who loses his once remarkable prowess. This episode stands out for its deep emotional resonance and striking visuals, highlighting the loss of traditional knowledge in the face of modern advancements. Raj B Shetty shines in Dombaraata (Masquerade), directed by Sumanth Bhat.

The actor plays Dhanaraja, a gullible man whose dream of starting a dairy farm turns into a comedic disaster when his prized cow mysteriously vanishes. This episode blends comedy and realism with an endearing performance by Raj B Shetty, offering both light-hearted humour and subtly contemplative expressions, making it a delightful watch.

Bhranti (Delusion), created by Sumanth Bhat, delves into the emotional turmoil of a young girl played by Arunima Minj, who stumbles upon the truth of her adoption, which undoes her idyllic life. This exploration of adoption and identity is uniquely moving, and handled with sensitivity to evoke empathy and introspection.

Swattu (Legacy) presents a chilling narrative as an ageing movie star’s controversial autobiography disrupts the lives of a devoted fan and his maid, leading to unexpected revelations. The intertwining of personal secrets with public personas is explored well in Swattu, making the episode both suspenseful and stimulating. Poorvachara (Tradition), directed by Sanal Aman and Swaroop Elamon, featuring Prakash Raj and Ujwal UV as father and son, highlights the macabre tradition of a man mistakenly believed dead who must walk himself to the pyre, torn between familial duty and the will to live. This episode, among others in the anthology, is philosophically rich for its discussions about death, duty, and tradition, anchored by an effective Prakash Raj.

Astitva (Identity), directed by Swaroop Elamon and Sanal Aman, takes place close to the Kerala border and is mostly in Malayalam. It is about an old writer who confronts untold stories and buried memories when a visitor unearths his past. This introspective and haunting narrative keeps the viewer engaged. In a pivotal scene from this episode, the divine spirits such as Panjurli, Koragajja, and Guliga are woven into the story, which reminds us of Kantara.

Overall, Ekam reveals hidden, earthy stories of the coastal belt, touching on universally resonant emotions and experiences. Each episode lingers in the mind, blending diverse narratives into a cohesive exploration of life, identity, depth, and perspective on the human experience. While the series brings in its diverse narratives, rich cultural backdrop, and compelling performances by every artist, including noted actors like Prakash Raj and Raj B Shetty and fresh talents, every actor demonstrates a deep understanding of their respective characters.

Its leisurely pacing, with 25-minute-long episodes, mirrors the slowness of coastal life and yet it still offers in-depth storytelling. The background score and atmospheric sounds of the Karavali region make for an immersive experience. This anthology shows that many more stories from the coastal region are waiting to be told, each with its unique charm and depth

Ekam Season 1

Directors: Sandeep PS and Sumanth Bhat

Cast: Prakash Raj, Raj B Shetty, Manasa Sudhir, Shine Shetty, Basuma KodaguBabu Annur, Arunima Minj, Sanal Aman, and Pallavi Kodagu

Streaming: www.ekamtheseries.com

Rating : 3/5