'Bad Newz' movie review: Vicky Kaushal’s dance moves can’t save this obtuse love triangle

It doesn’t work out. Saloni and Akhil file for divorce, and after labouring through the first half, we finally get to the central conflict. In a fit of drunken courage, Saloni sleeps with the sweet, sensitive sardar Gurbirsingh Pannu (Ammy Virk). The same night, Akhil sneaks into her room, armed with a cake and an apology. Six weeks later, she is pregnant. A one-in-a-billion case of the unpronounceable heteropaternal superfecundation. That is to say, Akhil and Gurbir are fathers to Saloni’s unborn twins. May the best dad win.

Bad Newz becomes tiresome because of a stretched, wobbly screenplay. The whole plotline of Saloni marrying and divorcing and then sleeping with another man seems to be crafted to avoid judgement from a conservative audience, who would probably scoff if she were just a liberated girl with more than one partner. The film is a bunch of gags joined together by a thin thread. In one of the gags, Vicky gets off on the unboxing of a new phone (he has ‘no-mobile phobia’. Don’t ask). Almost all of them feel strained. Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Ranveerisms’ are entertaining at times, and he tries to pump up a scene with his antics, but the base material is too weak. Triptii Dimri feels ill-fitted and directionless in a comedy set-up, while Ammy Virk as Gurbir brings a certain calmness to an overly-excited film. However, on occasions, he exist only to be subjected to Vicky’s shenanigans. Neha Dhupia comes and goes as Triptii’s liberal aunt, who, for some reason, is always dressed up as a fortune-teller.

The film’s idea of humour is referencing other rom-coms or is a meta-commentary on its actors’ reel and real lives. Triptii Dimri is called ‘national crush’ and ‘Bhabhi 2’. There are jokes on Vicky Kaushal’s Manmarziyaan (2018) and quips about Katrina Kaif. For better or worse, only Ammy Virk completely plays a character, not an off-screen version of himself. Sentimental background music from Dharma Films is put on odd scenarios to invoke laughter. Since we are on the topic, the BGM in Bad Newz doesn’t only introduce the character (‘Mama, Sukkhi, Mama’ (read in the tune of ‘Kallu Mama’ from Satya (1998)), it also informs you about the activities of the characters. So, if Sukhi mama does detective work, the BGM goes ‘Jaasoos’ (detective) and if a person is being followed, we hear ‘Come follow me’. You get the gist.

Before the release, the songs of Bad Newz were being marketed as its USP. I expected them to be a relief from all the ludicrousness that was unfolding on screen. They were mostly hiccups in an already patchy screenplay. The seductive ‘Jaanam’, featuring Vicky and Triptii, has the aesthetics of a condom ad. As for the earworm, the viral sensation, and the party anthem ‘Tauba Tauba’, I was excited to watch Vicky’s smooth moves on the big screen. But after everything, I was too exhausted. I slipped out.

Film: Bad Newz

Director: Anand Tiwari

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia

Rating: 2/5