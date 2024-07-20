'Pekamedalu' movie review: Anoosha Krishna, Vinoth Kishan excel in one of best Telugu films

HYDERABAD : Mass elevation’ is a major phenomenon in mainstream Indian cinema, especially Telugu movies. The high of those euphoric moments when the audience collectively cheers for a character and their uprising is what often makes the entire movie-watching experience worth it. Usually, the catalyst for these moments are the righteous protagonists of our movies who triumph over their enemies. But Rakesh Varre’s latest production, Pekamedalu, brings a slight twist to the tale, presenting a male protagonist so cunning, self-centred, and unlikeable that his moments of despair become one of cathartic joy for the audience. Everytime he succeeds, we chuckle in part awe and part shock. And every time he fails, we rejoice. And yet, he is not a comic figure or a sidekick—till the end, he remains at the centrestage. This is a unique feat for Telugu cinema and, hence, Pekamedalu stands out as a truly original film of our times.

Directed by Neelagiri Mamilla, the film tells the story of an underprivileged married couple, Laxman (Vinoth Kishan) and Varalaxmi (Anoosha Krishna). Varalaxmi is an uneducated but persevering woman who never succumbs to the many barriers in her life. Laxman, meanwhile, is someone eager to not merely walk out of his hardships, but rather swiftly jump out of them by hook or by crook. His machiavellian self extends to his family too, with him barely helping Varalaxmi run the household and focusing entirely on his own motives.

The film takes its time to establish the world, these two characters and their standpoints. The edit pattern is pleasantly laidback, and yet the first half of Pekamedalu moves at a brisk pace, possibly given how quick Laxman is in his attempts to achieve his goals. Within a few minutes, we see Laxman slyly climb up the ladder—from his constraining little shanty to the upper rung of society, where he shares a smoke with an uber-rich woman on the 15th floor of a high rise.

Thankfully, the writers of the film (Hamza Ali, Sreenivas Ittam and Neelagiri Mamilla) don’t hold back while etching Laxman’s character—there are no covert attempts to make him sympathetic or lend him a backstory where his actions seem justified. It would have been easy for the makers to mould this into a routine family drama, weaving in straightforward redemption arcs for the more fallible characters in the narrative. And that’s one of the best parts of Pekamedalu—the filmmaker’s gaze is so clearly critical in the way he treats Laxman’s woes and how he ensures the story remains rooted in believability. Everything from Varalaxmi’s succumbing to her self-doubts and external pressure to Laxman’s pathetic attempts to wiggle out of his family responsibilities rings true. Vinoth Kishan, who had previously caught the attention of Telugu filmgoers in a few villainous roles, is absolutely marvellous as Laxman, delivering a performance that’s the backbone of this film. Meanwhile, Anoosha Krishna, playing Varalaxmi, makes a staggering debut. There’s a very lived-in quality to her body language and demeanour, and she hits all the right notes, particularly in the final act, brilliantly capturing Varalaxmi’s repressed angst. The film, too, doesn’t attempt to make Varalaxmi a victim figure, but rather treats her with dignity as she struggles to rise up in life despite her husband’s consistently self-sabotaging manoeuvres.