Suraj Venjaramoodu makes it a navigable affair with sporadic laughs

Set in the late 70s, Nagendran’s Honeymoons begins with Nagendran (Suraj Venjaramoodu) and Soman (Prashanth Alexander) escaping from an ordeal. An exasperated Nagendran declares that he is done with the sham, but Soman insists that they do it one last time.

Cut to a flashback several months earlier, we see how it all began. Hailing from Vellayani, a quaint village on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, Nagendran is a 30-something freeloader who is of little help to anyone, including his mother, who manages to feed him daily.

We are also introduced to his go-to friend, Soman, a small-time theatre actor who also brokers marriages to make ends meet. Like many entitled Keralites of that era who became enamoured by the idea of leaving the country somehow, after seeing the return of people who had made it big abroad, especially the Persian Gulf countries, Nagendran also finds this his ticket to a respectable life.

Soman pushes Nagendran to marry his uncle’s naive daughter, Janaki (Alphy Panjikaran), in the hope of cashing in on the dowry money to fund his plans to go abroad. However, things do not go as planned, and Soman devises a contrived scheme where Nagendran will marry multiple women under false pretences. The manner in which Suraj brings out the vulnerability and awkwardness of this apathetic man-child has a compelling charm to it.

Even though we hardly get to know why Nagendran is the way he is, aside from a passing reference to his father who ran away from the family, the actor still makes it compelling enough to convey the pointlessness of his passive existence, especially when it all comes crashing down for the protagonist.