'Twisters' movie review: An entertaining spiritual successor with greater gravitas

Glen Powell has carved out a niche for himself: excelling in a supporting role in a fresh update to an old film that elevates the original. In 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, Powell appears as naval aviator Hangman, his breakout role, playing his part in making the sequel to the 1986 film, starring Tom Cruise, better and more resonant.

He does it again in Twisters, a spiritual successor to the 1996 disaster film Twister that improves on the original as it adds heft to the pulpy blockbuster. Like Hangman, Powell’s Tyler Owens starts off as cocky and competitive but gradually proves his worth as an adept and dependable teammate. Owens is Hangman without a fighter jet but with the same attitude as the aviator from Top Gun: Maverick.

Owens has a degree in meteorology, but he finds it more fun to initiate scientific banter about storms even as he shoots himself chasing one for his YouTube channel, knowing that it will eventually grow stronger and become a tornado. Talk about ‘feeling the need for speed’; he is one of those adrenaline junkies who thrives on being in the thick of something potentially fatal as a tornado.

It is no wonder that he and his fellow ‘tornado wranglers’ have a channel with over a million subscribers on YouTube. Owens is not alone in the game of taming the tornado, though. The real star of Twisters is Daisy Edgar-Jones, the breakout star of Where the Crawdads Sing. And the best part of the film is that it recognises its strength and builds the story around her.

Twisters is not your typical disaster film. You only expect great spectacle, maybe even some raw human reactions to a disaster (like in The Mist). But Twisters doubles up as a coming-of-age film with a proper arc for the protagonist and a sense of gravitas that complements its big set pieces. The film opens with Edgar-Jones’ Kate Cooper and her college friends thrusting themselves into a tornado to gain data on how to tame it.