'Back Bencherz' movie review: Youthful tale of first-bench students turning into last-bench rebels

BENGALURU: 3 Idiots (2009) left an indelible mark in Indian cinema, and went on to inspire countless filmmakers. Director B R Rajshekar, who shares that he has watched the Aamir Khan-lead film almost 50 times, draws from this well of inspiration for his latest venture, Back Bencherz. This film aims to rekindle the nostalgia of college life, and capture the essence of youthful rebellion and camaraderie with a unique crime twist.

Back Bencherz offers a fresh perspective on the familiar college caper genre, and tries to effectively balance humour, sentiment, and youthful rebellion to not just appeal to the current students but also hit the right notes with alumni riding on the wave of nostalgia.

Back Bencherz revolves around the lives of a group of final-year college students—Arya (Ranjan Narasimha), Kush (Jathin Aryan), Vikky (Vikas), and Naveen (Namith)—whose academic rigour is abruptly disrupted. The film opens with these students being brought into Kalasipalya Police Station, where Police Inspector Vasu (Aravind Kuplikar) accuses them of a grave crime: the rape and murder of a woman. Amidst their pleas of innocence, the students are coerced into recounting their story, which unfolds through a series of flashbacks.

Initially, Arya, Kush, Naveen, and Vikky are model students who are always immersed in their studies. However, a pivotal incident changes their trajectory. After a confrontation with a female lecturer, the college principal forces them to swap seats with troublemaking backbenchers. This change in seating marks a turning point; the frontbenchers, now relegated to the back, gradually become entangled in mischief. They start indulging in partying, drinking, and smoking, straying far from their academic focus.

As their behaviour becomes increasingly reckless, their lives spiral out of control, culminating in the police station incident. The film explores how these seemingly innocuous actions and a single decision can have significant consequences, challenging viewers to reflect on the impact of peer pressure and personal choices.

Back Bencherz provides a fresh take on the college genre by intertwining humour with a serious narrative. The story balances lighthearted moments with a deeper examination of youthful rebellion and responsibility, offering both entertainment and a thought-provoking commentary on student life.

With Back Bencherz channeling the nostalgic essence of academic days gone by rather than delivering a heavy-handed message, Rajashekhar crafts a whimsical tribute to the moments that define youth. The film, rated ‘A’ for its mature content and youthful exuberance, forgoes a traditional narrative structure in favour of a sequence of incidents—some charmingly engaging, others somewhat aimless.

However, the film occasionally stumbles with repetitive scenes and moments that can feel monotonous. The recurring shots of the young characters in small shorts might be a nod to the carefree spirit of youth, but their overuse becomes irksome. Additionally, the double entendre dialogues, while adding a playful edge, might not appeal to everyone.