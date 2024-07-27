'Deadpool' movie review: Extravagant fanservice makes up for a hollow core

The Void is an interesting concept with raw potential, which gives you a licence to use any character (or possible iteration of a character) in any way imaginable. The film has fun with this concept sporadically—The giant version of Ant-Man’s suit (with his skeleton still intact) is used as the villain’s lair, ruins of the 20th Century Fox Logo, crashed down Helicarrier etc. Apart from these minor flashes of ingenuity, the immense potential of several such remarkable ideas is sadly never fleshed out.

Deadpool’s signature, fourth-wall-breaking humour, almost acts like an immunity against the usual issues of superhero films, which works to an extent in Deadpool and Wolverine. When an exposition starts testing your patience, we get a joke out of it, when the screenplay starts getting formulaic, Deadpool points it out, and even worries about Hugh Jackman’s legacy being tarnished is playfully acknowledged.

The excessive self-referential humour, real-world references, and fourth wall breaks might take you out of the film at some point. However, they are still effective. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of the unapologetic parade of cameos. Marvel is famously known for embracing the vast interconnected web of narratives and its colourful variety of characters.

While the recent line-up of MCU films might have received backlash for excessive use of in-universe references, Deadpool, a franchise that was always cognizant of the criticisms against superhero films, was expected to be better. It comes as a surprise when the absurdly simplistic cameo scenes are rolled out one after the other, in a fashion that is eerily similar to an assembly line.

Before Deadpool and Avengers, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine stood as the face of Marvel films. A legacy that was cemented through a grand, poignant end in James Mangold’s Logan. While Deadpool and Wolverine largely leave that legacy intact and introduce a brand new Wolverine, it still leaves you with mixed feelings, seeing a tired, uninterested Hugh Jackman grunting his way through the performance.

Deadpool and Wolverine caters to a very specific set of fans who enjoy the Marvel films in a very specific way. They derive joy from figuring out the edges of the cinematic universe and find delight in knowing that it is expanding while also exuding warm nostalgia by staying connected to familiar characters. In that regard, Deadpool and Wolverine is one of the biggest fanservice films to come out of the MCU. As these ever-expanding stories connect, one wonders if they will also connect to the audience like they used to.

Deadpool

Director: Shawn Levy

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin

Rating : 2.5/5