'Family Drama' movie review: A beautiful blend of light, dark, humour, pathos, love, and crime

In the crucible of family life, disparate elements of warmth and dysfunction, humour and desperation, collide. In his directorial debut, Akarsh HP plunges us into this volatile mix, set against the everyday backdrop of a middle-class family. As we navigate the complex web of relationships, we're forced to confront a profound question: can we find solace in the fleeting moments of joy, or will the undertow of hardship define us? This cinematic exploration promises to be a nuanced, unflinching examination of the human experience.

It is all in the family with Abhay (Abhay), a young accountant embroiled in a clandestine relationship with criminals, balancing the precarious line between love and danger with his girlfriend Shruti (Ananya Amar). Their relationship, fraught with tension and secrecy, sets the tone for the tumultuous journey of the entire family.

Divya (Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy), Abhay's sister, battles societal prejudices due to her lack of English proficiency, and she resorts to bribery in her desperate quest for employment. Her struggles resonate with the harsh realities that many face in similar situations, adding a layer of social commentary amidst the dark humour.

At the top of all in the family lies Lakshmi (Rekha Kudligi), the mother with dreams of entrepreneurial success, who navigates the murky waters of loan brokering for women. Her character embodies resilience and ambition, albeit in morally ambiguous pursuits, highlighting the lengths one might go to achieve their dreams in an unforgiving world.