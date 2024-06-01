'Gangs of Godavari' movie review: Much bravado about nothing

HYDERABAD: As a film reviewer, I often find myself making multiple bullet points while watching a film. More often than not, I eventually struggle to incorporate most of these pointers into my review, even as I chase a deadline. So on one level, I could relate to Krishna Chaitanya, the director of the latest Vishwak Sen starrer Gangs of Godavari that hit theatres this weekend. It felt like the filmmaker, while weaving his crime drama that spans over many years, made way too many bullet points and is now having difficulty editing his own notes in a way that makes sense.

Set in the 1990s and early 2000s, Gangs of Godavari revolves around a local ruffian named Rathna (Vishwak Sen) and his rise and fall in the world of local politics, even as he navigates the murky waters around his ambition. The film is relentless from the word go, almost overwhelming the audience with its information overload. There are barely any breathers in the narrative that’s riddled with developments and turning points. As if this overwhelming intersection of familiar tropes weren’t enough, Krishna Chaitanya also works in an element of religious symbolism, giving a spiritual touch to Rathna during a moment of rising against all odds. It only feels desperate, rather than dazzling.

It’s not just the hasty storytelling that’s the culprit here. The character of the protagonist, Rathna, doesn’t hit an emotional pulse for the viewer. He is a flawed man, sure, one who makes too many mistakes and repents too little, and there’s nothing objectionable about his story being told. It’s the director’s deliberate efforts to lend him a sense of tragic victimhood that stick in one’s craw. The film even ends on such a note, where Rathna has to be told that he has won in life, while the audience is left scratching their heads, figuring out when and how the said victory occurred. Similarly, the love story between Rathna and Bujji (a passable Neha Sshetty), which is extremely integral to the proceedings in the second half, feels hollow. Even as we witness both Bujji and Rathna willing to make personal sacrifices in their present in hopes of a peaceful future, it’s hard to care for their relationship, considering how comically embarrassing its foundation is.

This is when you realise Gangs of Godavari is flawed on a foundational level. There is clear ambition on display here: to weave a vast narrative about crimes and redemption that spans over many years, set against a backdrop with plenty of history to it, but it’s done without laying any emphasis on the emotional journey of any of these characters. Even though the names of the Godavari River and the Lanka village it flows by are often mentioned, we barely get a sense of the geography. We are compelled to assume that the story unfolds in the early 90s, but then we suddenly see Rathna using a cellular phone while courting Bujji. The first overt mention of the time period arrives only near the one-hour mark. We never get a sense of years passing by, and hence by extension the characters growing up in any manner.