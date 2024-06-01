'Swakaryam Sambhava Bahulam' movie review: A dismal experience trivialising women’s woes

Swakaryam Sambhava Bahulam (SSB) begins with a conventional montage, accompanied by a pleasant score, exploring the early morning scenes of a Thiruvananthapuram awakening to the day’s bustle. We are soon introduced to two police officers on their way to Raveendran’s (Jeo Baby) house to gather details about his missing son-in-law, Pushparajan (Sajin Cherukayil). Upon arrival, they find Raveendran, also known as Ravi, a middle-aged man with lower middle-class traits, casually burying something in his backyard.

When questioned, Ravi nonchalantly says he has no idea about the whereabouts of his drunkard and troublesome son-in-law who has consistently neglected his daughter. The officers leave, still suspicious about what Ravi is burying — a lazy callback to Drishyam (2013). Ravi assures them it is merely a deceased dog. This uneventful scene is replayed in its entirety with no change in perspective as the film reaches its intermission. This is just one example of the mind-numbing redundancy in this film that hardly knows what to do with it.

The film, presumably intended as an empathetic exploration of violence against women, never really takes off due to Naseer Badarudeen’s outdated direction and unimaginative writing. For a narrative that aims to be compassionate towards its female characters, it is quite ironic that the film is marked by an unmistakable male gaze and saviour complex throughout.