'Little Hearts' movie review: Half-hearted despite its potential

KOCHI: Of late, we have seen an increasing interest among streaming platforms to produce romantic anthologies. Through a variety of love stories, the idea is to ensure representation of all classes, gender and age groups. Little Hearts could have well been one such anthology with its three love stories ticking some important boxes in the representation column. But beyond progressive themes, does the film have anything else to offer? Let’s dig in.

Little Hearts is set in Pushpakandam, a village in Idukki, and revolves primarily around two neighbourly families. Sibi (Shane Nigam) and Baby (Baburaj) are a cool father-son duo, who together manage the cardamom plantation owned by Baby’s friend, Johnson (Renji Panicker). Among the aforementioned three love stories is 55-year-old Baby’s relationship with Sicily, his teenage sweetheart who is now separated from her husband. Then there’s Sibi’s secret love with Shosha, his childhood friend and Johnson’s daughter. The third involves Shosha’s brother Sharon (Shine Tom Chacko) and his foreign partner.

Little Hearts’ screenplay, penned by Rajesh Pinnadan along with the two directors, follows a rather simplistic approach of spacing out the three love tracks one after the other, but it also backfires when the focus is only on one couple and the others are completely sidelined. For instance, though the film begins with Baby and Sicily’s story, they get neglected as the narrative progresses. This is despite Baburaj and Ramya Suvi’s beautiful chemistry, and the emotional heft in their story. Ramya, especially, delivers a dignified performance as a woman whose desires are tied down by societal expectations. Baburaj’s portrayal of Baby is reminiscent of his character from Salt N’ Pepper, but still quite effective.